Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg's Brighton mansion gets a dazzling Christmas transformation

Dianne Buswell and her boyfriend Joe Sugg have transformed their Brighton mansion into a festive winter wonderland.

The pair, who purchased their coastal property back in 2023, shared a glimpse of their Christmas home makeover following Dianne's Strictly Come Dancing win alongside comedian Chris McCausland.

A sweet video shared to Instagram showed Joe, 33, pulling Dianne's niece through their sprawling home on a toy train. Their towering Christmas tree was visible in the background, decked out with an array of chic ornaments and golden fairy lights.

Beneath the festive fir, a cluster of Christmas gifts piled up high.

Elsewhere, the pair, who found love on the hit BBC dance show, adorned their glass bannisters with strings of tiered fairy lights and topped their dining room table with a bristling garland featuring frosted fir sprigs, wooden trees and candles.

For an added festive touch, YouTuber Joe also embellished their skirting board with a miniature green door, a post box, a teeny ladder and a rocking chair. Dianne's brother included a picture of Joe's creation on his Instagram alongside the caption: "Zofia has been knocking on the door "mouse elf" door all morning… thanks uncle Toe Toe."

The couple purchased their luxe home for £3.5 million after selling their former countryside home in Sussex which they moved into back in 2021.

Their stunning abode boasts hotel-worthy interiors and comes with its own cinema room, sauna, and indoor swimming pool. Spanning 7,741 square feet, their home also features six reception rooms, five bedrooms, a double staircase, an open-plan kitchen and a sprawling garden with a patio area.

Joe is keen on gardening and has slowly started to implement his skills at their new property by adding fruit trees and potted plants.

He's previously spoken about the impact of horticulture on his mental health, telling the Independent: "I grew up in a National Trust village called Lacock in Wiltshire. My mum had always been a very keen gardener, and we were very fortunate that in every house we moved to, the garden was a big part of the property. It was always a project Mum and Dad would work hard on."

He added: "I was always picking up things by watching my parents. but it's not until now that I thought, actually I'm at an age when I want to do that myself. My mum got her gardening knowledge from her dad, my grandfather, who grew up on a farm in Somerset, so it has been passed down."

Dianne and Joe's love story

The couple embarked on a whirlwind romance after meeting on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018. The pair went from strength to strength and moved in together in London, before later relocating to the Sussex countryside.

They've previously spoken about their desire to start a family one day, with Dianne telling HELLO! in an exclusive interview: "Joe and I, we both love kids, so of course one day we would love to have our own children." She continued: "But we're taking it as it comes and at the moment, we are happy with how we're going."