Nicole Kidman apologizes to neighbors over appearance of palatial $3.4m home

Nicole Kidman had some apologizing to do after getting her home ready for Christmas.

The Babygirl actress, 57, admitted during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that she is such a fan of the festive holiday, she starts decorating her home months before the big day.

Nicole revealed that she was forced to apologize to her neighbors after she put lights up around her palatial home before anyone else in her neighborhood.

When asked if she enjoys decorating for the holidays, Nicole replied: "Yes, I have lights up. I'm the person [who] has the lights up very, very early. We put them up at the beginning of November."

When asked if she doesn't "pay attention to Thanksgiving at all," Nicole admitted: "No, we do a huge Thanksgiving. I just like to have the lights up. So we've got the lights up. I apologized (to) all the neighbors."

Nicole is such a big fan of exterior lights on her home, that she admitted she wants to start a new tradition so they can stay up for longer.

"We are negotiating calling them winter lights," she explained. "I want to start a whole movement that allows winter lights to stay up. A light up your life movement."

While Nicole didn't specify which house she was referring to, she primarily lives in Nashville with her husband, Keith Urban, and their two daughters Sunday, 16, and Faith, 13.

The couple purchased a 12,000-square-foot estate for $3.47 million in 2008. The home has seven bedrooms, eight full bathrooms, and two half bathrooms.

According to reports, the property has 20 rooms spread across three floors, including a spacious living room, dining room, and kitchen.

There is also a home theater, a swimming pool, tennis courts, and beautiful landscaping surrounding the property.

The family of four also owns several other houses, including homes in Australia, Los Angeles, and New York.

Nicole appeared on the show to promote her new film, Babygirl – an erotic thriller that explores the relationship between "a high-powered CEO [who] puts her career and family on the line when she begins a torrid affair with a much younger intern".

In a candid chat with Zendaya for Variety's Actors on Actors series, Nicole opened up about how the process of portraying such raw, unsettling emotions often leaves her body feeling the effects.

"It's really taxing going through all of those emotions," she admitted. "So you’re putting yourself through the trauma. On Babygirl, there were parts that are now not in the film that gave me – it was exhausting, but it was also just emotionally disturbing."

Nicole elaborated on how her physical body doesn't always know it's "acting," sharing: "My brain would say, 'Hold on. You're hurt.' So I've done things where they clean my chakras and pray and get out the sage.

"Honestly, I'll take whatever so I can step into the next place free, and not scarred or damaged or wounded."