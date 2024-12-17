George and Amal Clooney are the proud parents of seven-year-old twins, Alexander and Ella, so this time of year is no doubt extra special for them.

Having young children emphasizes the magic of Christmas and, for the Wolfs actor, 63, and the human rights barrister, 46, it's the perfect opportunity to spend quality time together.

The husband and wife, who married in 2014 in a lavish Venetian wedding covered exclusively by HELLO!, are fortunate that they have an abundance of choice when it comes to where they spend the holiday season.

© Taylor Hill Amal Clooney and George Clooney attend the 2024 Albie Awards presented by the Clooney Foundation for Justice

George and Amal are the proud owners of multiple properties.

They own a chateau in the south of France, a villa on Lake Como, an apartment in NYC and an abode in the British countryside. Up until recently, they also owned a six-bedroom mansion in Fryman Canyon, LA.

George and Amal's British bolthole is perfect for Christmas

Although it's not known where George, Amal, Alexander and Ella will be spending the big day, there are many reasons why their $13m mansion (£12 million) on the Oxfordshire-Berkshire border is the ideal spot.

The main reason is that it is arguably their most secluded residence. George and Amal's staggering 17th-century Grade-II listed home sits on Sonning Eye, which is effectively an island on the River Thames, known as a 'Hamlet'.

© picture alliance, Getty George and Amal's home in England is very private

It provides the couple with more than four acres of land that cannot be easily accessed by trespassers.

This provides ultimate privacy for the whole family – something that George and Amal have always been vocal about valuing.

What's more, the area itself, Sonning-on-Thames, is the quintessential British village: sleepy and small, populated by locals who respect the A-list couple from afar, but who also treat them as regular people when they do show their faces in the town.

The Oscar-winning actor and the former Colombia University lecturer have been known to pop into the village ever since they laid roots there in 2014.

They've frequented the restaurants nearby and have built up a friendly rapport with their neighbors.

© Alamy Stock Photo The area nearby to the Clooneys' home is beautiful and quiet

The eateries, particularly the traditional pubs, are cosy and offer hearty British meals such as roast dinners, Christmas meals and beyond - what more could you want at this time of year?

Meanwhile, their home's impressive specifications are further proof that it would be the ideal place to stay over Christmas.

© James Devaney, Getty Amal Clooney and George Clooney

The home has multiple bedrooms, which would provide ample accommodation for visiting friends and close family members.

It also has many reception rooms and a large dining area, which would provide sufficient space for hosting a Christmas party or dinner.

© Dave Benett Amal Clooney and George Clooney

In a previous interview with British Vogue, Amal shared some details about their glass-roofed orangery, which is close to their pool area and pool house, which serves as the 'party area'.

George and Amal have also cleverly placed a photo booth in this room, which is no doubt a real crowd-pleaser when they serve as hosts. In the interview, Amal described photos that are often developed after a fun-filled soiree.

"You can tell the [snaps] that are from 3:00 a.m., with people in bathrobes. Then there are ones that are just, like, George in a hat."