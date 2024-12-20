Joanna Gaines shocks fans with 'real' look at life inside family home

Joanna Gaines has proved that she's as "normal" as the rest of us after sharing a "real" look inside her life.

The Fixer Upper, 46, is busy preparing for Christmas like many others and typically loves to make her own festive candy.

However, earlier this week she shocked fans when she lost the urge to bake and found an interesting way to hide her half-hearted attempt, which you can watch in the video below.

Standing inside her incredible kitchen, Joanna said: "I had every intention today of getting after it and baking and making all of the Christmas candy that I always love to do every year.

"Then I woke up and was like, 'You know, I'm just not feeling it', but [I] also have some friends coming over tonight and had to hide everything. Let me show you how you do that. Let me show you the trick."

Joanna then revealed that she stashed a plethora of ingredients inside her dishwasher and cupboards underneath her sink to hide the mess from her friends while also avoiding cleaning up.

Captioning the video, she joked: "Some tips and tricks if you are hosting this holiday season..."

Her followers found the video hilarious and very relatable, with one commenting: "You ARE normal, like us!!" A second said: "Hilarious & I totally relate! Did that a few times with dirty dishes stowed away in a broken dishwasher."

A third added: "This is so funny and real!" A fourth said: "Atta girl. Real human moment right there."

Joanna lives in a 1,700-square-foot Victorian home in Crawford, Texas, a suburb of Waco, that sits on 40 acres so has more than enough space to house her large family, which includes her husband, Chip, 50, and their five children Drake, 19, Duke, 16, Ella Rose, 18, Emmie Kay, 14, and six-year-old Crew.

The family of seven has lived in the home for almost a decade and Joanna has shared glimpses inside the stylish property in the past, revealing its open-plan layout and stunning interiors.

The kitchen has been curated beautifully by the couple with emerald cabinets, a tiled floor, marble worktops, a farmhouse worktable topped with marble, and Instagram-worthy open shelving.

She has also shared a look at her country chic living room which boasts several plants procured from her sister's plant shop, including Staghorn Fern, Dragon Tail, Monstera Lechleriana, Red Congo Philodendron, Sweetheart Hoya, Peperomia Hope, Jungle Boogie Philodendron, and a Fiddle Leaf Fig.

The room features hardwood floors, a high beamed ceiling, an exposed brick feature wall that surrounds the fireplace, floor-to-ceiling windows that flood the space with natural light, and of course, her collection of plants in varying sizes.

Joanna loves her home and is very proud of the work she and Chip have put into restoring it, so it may come as a surprise that she was not sold on the purchase at first.

The star admitted on her lifestyle website, Magnolia Journal that "it was a no for me right from the start".

The owners allowed the couple to mill it over for a while, visiting frequently. "The kids would run wild while Chip and I sat beneath one of the oak trees that towered over the backyard," Joanna said. "The more time we spent out there, I'd catch glimpses of how good it could be for us."