From Joanna Gaines to Kourtney Kardashian, the most formidable early celebrity Christmas trees

While we're almost three weeks away still from Christmas, several celebrities are already breaking out the decor, and that includes some massive trees.

Just days after Thanksgiving, several of the entertainment industry's elite are putting up their huge trees, and many are getting a headstart on some decorating too.

Though we may not see them unleashed in their full glory until the holiday really does roll around, take a look below at some of the stars showing off their early Christmas trees…

Joanna Gaines The Gaines family has already gotten off to a headstart with their Christmas decorations, with Joanna Gaines documenting her husband Chip and their older sons Duke and Drake lugging the tree, while six-year-old Crew is pictured adorning.

Kourtney Kardashian Kourtney Kardashian shared a compilation of several of her trees from the years, but took the opportunity to showcase her minimalist decor for 2024. Her massive tree stands tall in her home with husband Travis Barker, dimly glowing in the white lights.

Khloé Kardashian Her sister Khloé showcased her own tree as well, shining brightly at her Thanksgiving soirée with her two kids, Tatum and True, and her mom Kris Jenner.

Paris Hilton In her adorable set of Thanksgiving photos with husband Carter Reum and kids London and Phoenix, Paris Hilton unveiled her own huge tree, and of course, it's covered in pretty pink and purple baubles. That's hot.

Gwen Stefani In a new partnership with the religious app Hallow, Gwen Stefani can be seen in their commercial putting some of the finishing touches to her own tree, already decorated with sparkling lights, dangling baubles, and gold ribbon.