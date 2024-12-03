Skip to main contentSkip to footer
From Joanna Gaines to Kourtney Kardashian, the most formidable early celebrity Christmas trees
Joanna Gaines' Christmas tree; Khloé Kardashian's Christmas tree; Paris Hilton's Christmas tree© Instagram

Christmas does come early for several of these stars!

Ahad Sanwari
Ahad Sanwari - New York
Senior WriterNew York
2 minutes ago
While we're almost three weeks away still from Christmas, several celebrities are already breaking out the decor, and that includes some massive trees.

Just days after Thanksgiving, several of the entertainment industry's elite are putting up their huge trees, and many are getting a headstart on some decorating too.

Though we may not see them unleashed in their full glory until the holiday really does roll around, take a look below at some of the stars showing off their early Christmas trees…

WATCH: Kris Jenner reveals luxurious Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party from 2023
Joanna and Chip Gaines' son Crew decorates the family Christmas tree, shared on Instagram© Instagram

Joanna Gaines

The Gaines family has already gotten off to a headstart with their Christmas decorations, with Joanna Gaines documenting her husband Chip and their older sons Duke and Drake lugging the tree, while six-year-old Crew is pictured adorning.

LATEST: Joanna Gaines' son Crew takes after famous mom in adorable home video

Kourtney Kardashian shares a look at the Christmas tree in her and Travis Barker's home, shared on Instagram© Instagram

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney Kardashian shared a compilation of several of her trees from the years, but took the opportunity to showcase her minimalist decor for 2024. Her massive tree stands tall in her home with husband Travis Barker, dimly glowing in the white lights.

Khloé Kardashian and her children True and Tatum, plus Kris Jenner, pose in front of the former's Christmas tree during their Thanksgiving dinner, shared on Instagram© Instagram

Khloé Kardashian

Her sister Khloé showcased her own tree as well, shining brightly at her Thanksgiving soirée with her two kids, Tatum and True, and her mom Kris Jenner.

SEE: Khloe Kardashian returns to her roots with dramatic winter hair transformation

Paris Hilton and her husband Carter Reum, plus their children London and Phoenix, pose in front of the Christmas tree on Thanksgiving, shared on Instagram© Instagram

Paris Hilton

In her adorable set of Thanksgiving photos with husband Carter Reum and kids London and Phoenix, Paris Hilton unveiled her own huge tree, and of course, it's covered in pretty pink and purple baubles. That's hot.

Gwen Stefani in the middle of decorating her Christmas tree, shared on Instagram by Hallow© Instagram/Hallow

Gwen Stefani

In a new partnership with the religious app Hallow, Gwen Stefani can be seen in their commercial putting some of the finishing touches to her own tree, already decorated with sparkling lights, dangling baubles, and gold ribbon.

MORE HOMES: Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton's colossal lake house with swim-up tiki bar

A carousel surrounds the White House Christmas Tree during a media preview of the 2024 holiday decorations at the White House on December 02, 2024 in Washington, DC. The theme for this year's White House holiday decorations is âSeason of Peace and Light© Getty Images

The Bidens at the White House

For their final Christmas in the White House, President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden are going all out with their festive annual decor. This year's theme? "A Season of Peace and Light."

