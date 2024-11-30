Joanna and Chip Gaines' mammoth family farmhouse is unrecognizable in unearthed photo

Joanna and Chip Gaines are well known for their success in flipping houses, and the transformation of their own family farmhouse in Waco is the most impressive of all!

The Fixer Upper stars' mammoth residence is seriously beautiful and often features on Joanna's Instagram page which boasts 13.7 million followers, but have you seen what it looked like pre-glow-up?

In an unearthed picture, shared by Joanna back in 2015, unbelievable before and after comparison of their home was revealed.

The top photo showed a delipidated residence with holes underneath the property, old windows and a tired looking clapboard exterior. While the after image is of a postcard-worthy home complete with a white roof, Georgian-style windows and a pristine veranda decorated with outdoor lights, topiary plants and authentic rocking chairs. The front of the area has also been relandscaped with a flawless lawn, flower beds and a picture-perfect path leading to the door.

© Photo: Getty Images Joanna and Chip live in Waco, Texas

"Amazing," "Love it" and "A dream" were all comments left on the post shared by the Fixer Upper star.

© Instagram Joanna Gaines shares a photo after the family's honey harvest on their farm from the dining room, posted on Instagram

"And my personal favorite from season one... Our home sweet home. #farmhouse #todayistheday! #fixerupper @hgtv," Joanna captioned the post.

Joanna and Chip's dreamy kitchen

The inside of their amazing home is just as magical as the new exterior, with immaculate interiors and endless homey features. Every inch has been designed to perfection!

Ahead of Thanksgiving weekend, Joanna and her daughter Ella were seen cooking up a storm in their dreamy kitchen on Instagram.

The ultra-chic space has been curated beautifully by the couple with emerald cabinets, a tiled floor, marble worktops and Instagram-worthy open shelving.

The centre of the room has a farmhouse worktable which has been topped with marble and that's where the pair's bakes were seen as Ella popped the ingredients back on the shelf.

© Instagram Joanna and Chip Gaines with their children

Considering how amazing the property is now, and how much the family love it, it may come as a surprise that Joanna was not sold on the purchase at first. The star admits on her lifestyle website, Magnolia Journal that "it was a no for me right from the start".

The owners allowed the couple to mill it over for a while, visiting frequently. "The kids would run wild while Chip and I sat beneath one of the oak trees that towered over the backyard," Joanna said. "The more time we spent out there, I'd catch glimpses of how good it could be for us." And the rest is history!