Joanna Gaines highlights cozy Christmas decorations at 40-acre home in video featuring kids

Christmas has definitely arrived over at Joanna Gaines' family home.

Having made her career out of renovating and decorating homes, fans can expect nothing but the best from the Magnolia founder when it comes to transforming her home in time for the holidays, and her latest glimpse of it did not disappoint.

The former HGTV star is based in Waco, Texas, with her husband Chip Gaines, who she married in 2003, and with whom she shares kids Drake, 19, who is in his sophomore year of college at Baylor University, followed by Ella Rose, 18, Duke, who recently celebrated his 16th birthday, Emmie Kay, 14, and Crew, six.

Over the weekend, Joanna took to Instagram and shared a sweet video highlighting some of her stunning Christmas decorations, along with her youngest son Crew playing with some friends.

The cozy, heartwarming video starts off showcasing the family's mantle decorated with a garland featuring dried orange slices, before panning over to little Crew with two friends working at the puzzle table, and finally there's a glimpse of their impressive Christmas tree, beautifully decorated and all lit up.

"Kids at the puzzle table is one of my favorite things during the holidays," Joanna wrote in her caption, and fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and gush over it.

"So fun & super cozy by the fire when it's cold out!! Love it!!" one wrote, as others followed suit with: "Such a dream home, especially at Christmas. Look at that amazing cozy fire, gorgeous tree and these precious children doing a puzzle. Priceless memories," and: "This epitomizes the season," as well as: "What a cozy life."

Joanna's decorating expertise has reached thousands of homes in her 20 years in the industry, and most recently, it also reached her son Drake's dorm room at Baylor University, though he also added his own special touch.

During an appearance on the Today Show on Tuesday, October 22 alongside Chip, Joanna explained to hosts Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie how she helped Drake set up his college apartment, but also how he took matters into his own hands.

She shared that she usually goes the day before moving in, this year for the second time, and "[I] spend all this time, I plan, I do it."

However, she then revealed: "Then the day that I leave, he'll send pictures to his siblings and then they'll show me," how he has already added his own personal touches, including colorful string lights.

"It's all about lighting. So he wanted more lighting. He bought some lights on Amazon and strung them throughout his whole apartment, now it looks like a club," Joanna added, as the hosts joked it "that was not a Joanna project," and that he "thought it was a fixer upper," referring to the couple's former HGTV show.