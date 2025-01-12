Dominic West's three impressive homes including sprawling castle his wife fought to keep

Dominic West, who is currently starring in BBC's SAS: Rogue Heroes, is fortunate to own not just one home, but three idyllic properties.

The actor, 55, and his wife, Catherine Fitzgerald, 53, share one home in London, another in the Cotswolds, and the third is a castle in Ireland which comes from his wife's family!

The couple, who wed in 2010 but have been together since their university days, share their properties with their four children, Dora, Senan, Francis and Christabel.

Dominic West and Catherine's London home The actor and his wife have a striking three-storey home in Shepherds Bush, which is a colourful haven of wonder. Catherine decided not to work with a designer but instead used her own expertise as a landscape designer to curate their beautiful home. It is reported that when Dominic and Catherine first obtained the property it was very run down and required a year of work to get it up to scratch again. Now, it's a warm family abode with a vibrant and cosy aesthetic.

Dominic and Catherine's Cotswolds home © GC Images, Getty Dominic West and wife Catherine FitzGeraldoutside their Cotswold home in 2020 The family also have a countryside home to escape city life. Like many famous faces, they own a home in the trendy area of the Cotswolds where the likes of David and Victoria Beckham, Ellen DeGeneres and Princess Beatrice also have sprawling properties. The gorgeous home, located in Chippenham, looks like it's taken straight from a postcard, surrounded by a twee fence and abundant trees. After Dominic's infamous kiss photographs with former co-star Lily James, he and his wife put on a united front posing in front of their stunning property for the world's media. The property is also surrounded by unmistakable and iconic Cotswold stone.

Dominic and Catherine's Irish castle they fought to keep © Instagram/Glin_Castle Glin Castle When the couple married in 2010, they said "I do" at Catherine's ancestral home, Glin Castle in Limerick, Ireland. In 2019, the couple purchased the castle to retain family ownership when the property was up for sale. The 14th-century castle has 15 rooms and is surrounded by 400 acres of private woodland, making it a beautiful place for the couple to spend time. During the media storm around Dominic's romantic photos, it was reported that Catherine temporarily relocated to the Irish castle, to be with her mother, Olga Fitzgerald.