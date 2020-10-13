Dominic West breaks silence over intimate pictures with Lily James The Pursuit of Love co-stars were photographed kissing in Rome

Dominic West has spoken out against reports that his marriage is on the rocks after he was photographed kissing his Pursuit of Love co-star Lily James on holiday in Rome.

MORE: Lily James and married co-star Dominic West caught kissing on holiday in Rome

Standing outside their home in Wiltshire on Tuesday, Dominic kissed his wife, Catherine Fitzgerald, while telling press: "I just want to say our marriage is strong and we are very much still together."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Lily James' new show Rebecca is out in October

Following their public statement, the couple then handed out a piece of paper which bore the same words and contained both of their signatures.

Dominic refused to answer any questions regarding his trip to Rome with Lily.

The actor tied the knot with film producer Catherine in 2010 and the pair share four children. The couple dated at university but rekindled their romance after Dominic broke up with his girlfriend Polly Astor, with whom he shares a daughter. In June 2010, the actor married Catherine in her native Ireland.

Dominic and Lily were caught kissing in Rome

Dominic and Lily have previously worked together on a stage production of Othello back in 2011, and reunited for the new BBC adaptation, which began filming in the Bristol and Bath area in July.

MORE: 24 celebrity splits that took place during lockdown

Dominic and his wife outside their family home

MORE: The surprising connection between Lily James and Princess Diana

The synopsis reads: "The Pursuit Of Love is a romantic comedy-drama about love and friendship. Set in Europe between the two World Wars, the story follows the adventures and misadventures of the charismatic and fearless Linda Radlett, played by Lily James (Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Rebecca, Cinderella, Baby Driver) and her best friend and cousin Fanny Logan, played by Emily Beecham (Little Joe, Cruella)."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.