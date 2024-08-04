Stars with seriously unexpected homes: Celine Dion's $28m waterpark, Robert Downey Jr.'s windmill & more

The glitterati own some of the swankiest homes across the globe… George and Amal Clooney boast their own Lake Como villa, while superstar Taylor Swift is the proud owner of a $30 million Georgian revival estate.

Although we're all familiar with their gleaming mansions and towering townhouses, there are some seriously unexpected celebrity homes out there.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Celeb Cotswold homes

Join us as we take a closer look at some of these wonderful and wacky homes. We're talking Wild West ranches and waterpark mansions...

Dominic West's fairytale castle

The Crown's Dominic West owns three majestic homes including a fairytale castle in Ireland called Glin Castle – his wife Catherine's ancestral home. After tying the knot in 2010, the pair purchased the majestic property when it went up for sale.

The 18th-century castle has 15 rooms and is surrounded by 400 acres of private woodland.

A description on the castle's website reads: "It has been in the FitzGerald family, hereditary Knights of Glin, for over 700 years. The castle with its superb interiors, decorative plasterwork and collections of Irish furniture and paintings, stands on the bank of the River Shannon, surrounded by formal gardens, parkland and extensive dairy farm."

Timothy Spall's floating home

Harry Potter star Timothy purchased a £250,000 Dutch barge called Princess Matilda with his wife Shane while recovering from acute myeloid leukaemia. Despite being given just days left to live, Tim responded well to chemotherapy treatment, and the pair subsequently took to the water for six years, navigating the British Isles.

© Shutterstock Timothy Spall and wife Shane with their barge 'The Princess Matilda'

They were joined on their adventures by their three children Rafe, Mercedes and Pascale. "It brought us all together again," Shane told The Guardian, "and the children loved it."

Robert Downey Jr.'s whimsical windmill

Iron Man's Robert Downey Jr. lives in a converted 19th-century windmill folly in the Hamptons with his wife Susan and their two children. In an interview with Architectural Digest in 2017, the couple revealed that they enlisted the help of Joe Nahem and the team at Fox-Nahem Associates to furnish and decorate their family home.

© Getty Images Robert and Susan tied the knot in 2005

Musing on the décor, the father-of-two said: "We wanted something we haven't seen a million times. We didn't set out to do something conspicuously wacky. We just enjoy a bit of whimsy and fun. And we definitely don't like boring."

Outside, the couple boast a swimming pool, a freestanding poolside pavilion, an outdoor living room and bar, a three-car garage, a potting shed, a guest house and a tennis court.

Tom Ford's Wild West ranch

Fashion designer and film director Tom Ford used to live on a 20,662-acre ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico. While the final sale price remains unknown, it was originally listed in 2016 for an eye-watering £55.2 million.

© Getty Images Tom Ford's Santa Fe ranch was in a league of its own

The extensive property, designed by architect Tadao Ando, includes two private residences, staff quarters, a tennis court, an airstrip, a pool and a horse barn. The main house is a modern affair constructed from concrete and glass.

The real cherry on top is nonetheless the ranch's very own fictional movie town known as Silverado. The backdrop has featured in a plethora of films including Thor and Wild Wild West.

Celine Dion's water park mansion

Celine's former home was a truly unique creation! While the legendary singer currently lives in Las Vegas, she used to live in a majestic property in Florida complete with its very own waterpark. Back in 2008, Celine and her late husband René purchased a five-acre plot of land which they slowly transformed into their dream home.

© Getty Images Celine created her dream home complete with its own waterpark

Their former property, which boasts 13 bedrooms and 14 bathrooms, is in a league of its own thanks to the vast array of water features which include two pools, two slides, water cannons and a lazy river. It was sold for $38.5 million via Sotheby's International Realty.

Will Smith's motorhome

© Getty Images The actor reportedly used his motorhome while filming

Actor Will Smith owns a luxury motorhome which he reportedly commissioned for £2 million. The ultra-modern RV, dubbed The Heat, weighs a whopping 40 tonnes and boasts a fully equipped kitchen, a cinema, two lounges, an office, and a large bathroom with a walk-in shower. It is available to rent for less than $300 per night.