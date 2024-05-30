Tour Novak Djokovic's £8.5million Marbella mansion with wife Jelena and two children

Novak Djokovic aced his first match of the French Open with a spectacular victory against Pierre-Hugues Herbert, with the Serbian-born tennis player hoping to secure his 25th Grand Slam title by the end of the tournament.

The seven-time Wimbledon champion is recognised as being one of the best tennis players of all time. With his storied international career in sport, it makes sense that Djokovic has invested his fortune into an impressive global property portfolio. To date, Djokovic has homes in Monte Carlo, Serbia, Miami, New York, and Marbella, where he owns a mansion that is reportedly worth €10 million (£8.5 million).

The Serbian professional tennis player spent a lot of the pandemic in Marbella with his wife Jelena and children Stefan and Tara. The family previously lived in Monte Carlo for 15 years, but in December 2020, Novak is said to have made the decision to make their nine-bedroom Marbella home their primary residence.

It boasts eight bathrooms, a games room, a tennis court, and even an on-site spa. Here, take a tour of Novak Djokovic's impressive Marbella mansion…

Novak's tennis court WATCH: Novak Djokovic reveals epic tennis court at Marbella home The star has given glimpses into his home life via Instagram, including the picturesque location of the tennis court. The all-green sporting addition is in a sunken position and is surrounded by white pillars and idyllic palm trees.

The piano room © Instagram The tennis pro has a a grand piano and epic artwork displayed in his Marbella home In a post shared to Instagram, the tennis star showed off his penchant for performance as he unvelied his musical skils while seated at a grand piano. In the background, a piece of surrel abstract art was perched atop an easel – a bright red and blue painted figure – which could be a depiction of the star himself

Inside the tennis star's spacious living room © Instagram Novak even plays tennis indoors During the lockdown period, Novak turned his living area into a tennis court, batting the ball over a collection of dining room chairs. Usually, the ornate-looking chairs are positioned around a vast dining table that has a decadent chandelier hanging above it. The Djokovics clearly have a penchant for vibrant artwork as there is a large abstract piece hanging on the wall in the dining room along with a a large animal statue splattered in paint.

In the garden Through the doors, fans can see that the family has a large outdoor sofa to enjoy the Spanish sunshine. View post on Instagram In a video of the couple dancing, posted by Jelena to mark her husband's birthday, they revealed large white pillars with a shielded terrace where the dining table and sofa were positioned.

The grand entryway The entryway to their property is just as grand as the interiors, with huge castle-like wooden doors, black and white chequered floor tiles, and a gilded console table. © Instagram Novak's family home is incredibly regal Jelena shared a look at their regal hallway when she cut Novak's hair during the lockdown. "From caveman to my man," she joked, with the clip revealing a large staircase with carved wooden bannisters and a floor-to-ceiling mirror. View post on Instagram

Novak's games room The tennis star's home comes complete with an extravagant games room. Whilst it's not known how Novak has decked out his plush room, we imagine the 36-year-old has transformed the luxe space into a truly unique space.