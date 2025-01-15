Roman Kemp's mum Shirlie shares 'impatience' amid home transformation plans

Shirlie and Martin Kemp have taken their fans and followers through every step of their renovation journey on their gorgeous house and home in the countryside.

With the many highs, there have been lows and Shirlie was quick to admit she can feel "impatience" when it comes to making her visions come to life.

Taking to her home renovation Instagram account, on which she updates her more than 180,000 followers with transformations in the indoor and outdoor areas, she shared how she often reminds herself of how far she and Martin have come since moving in a few years ago.

© Instagram Shirlie looked back on the progress she's made with their outhouse

"It's always good to look back at your progress," she began, admitting: "I'm extremely impatient, (I think because I'm visual so when I see it I can't un-see it).

"It's good for me to look at the past 3 years and see how things have changed. Looking forward to adding more to this area with lots of charm and colour."

The photo in question was of Shirlie and Martin's gorgeous little hideaway in their garden, which loyal followers will know is their studio space called Piglet.

The pair spent a significant amount of time working to convert an old pigsty upon moving in to utilise the building into something useful.

© Instagram Shirlie Kemp sitting outside her 'Piglet' studio

The new space is clad in wooden panels giving it a lovely, rustic feel. There are also black metal-rimmed doors and windows adding an element of style.

There is decking surrounding Piglet and on one side they have erected a pergola with a firepit and deck chairs underneath, providing a cosy sitting area for chilly evenings.

Inside, Shirlie uses Piglet as her studio. The room is full of storage space, a table and chairs and plenty of flowers and foliage to brighten it up.

Meanwhile, Shirlie is looking ahead to the new year and has been sharing on social media that she's excited for a change in season when the flowers and plants blossom so they can spend more of their time outside in their sprawling garden.

© Instagram Martin and Shirlie Kemp

Unsurprisingly, the duo's plans for more renovations never stop unfolding.

Speaking to HELLO! in 2024, Shirlie said: "[My daughter] Harley is always saying to me, 'Mum you are always doing stuff', but because I'm head of maintenance, I can't help it.

"I walk around and think 'that needs doing, this needs doing'. You get to the stage where maintenance overtakes everything else."

© Instagram Shirlie and Martin have worked so hard on their home

Shirlie added: "I'm on the third attempt [of redecorating our dining room] and I can't get it right. We've been here three years so this is the third time decorating the dining room.

And we're doing a bit of a change in the kitchen." We're looking forward to seeing the finished results!