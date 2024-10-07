Shirlie Kemp reflects on royal visit to her sprawling garden after monumental makeover

Shirlie and Martin Kemp might be well-known popstar icons of the 1980s, but they couldn't believe it when their radio DJ son, Roman Kemp, told them he was bringing royalty to their house.

The former Wham! dancer and ex-Spandau Ballet bassist were "in shock" when Roman, their youngest, informed them he had collaborated with the Princess of Wales as part of her Shaping Us early years campaign project in February 2023 and they wanted to film in the stunning garden of their Victorian home.

Shirlie, 63, was clearly feeling nostalgic and proud of the moment recent as she took to Instagram to share a full tour video of their converted pig shed 'Piglet' which they converted into a studio – revealing to fans it now has the royal seal of approval.

© Instagram Martin and Shirlie Kemp converted an old pigshed

Writing in the caption, the mother-of-two said: "For those that don’t know, Piglet was an old pig shed turned storage space that sat in the middle of a small field and rather neglected but I kind of fell in love with it.

"It was pretty derelict and Martin really wanted to knock it down and at one point I should have agreed but I really liked the energy here and didn’t want to lose that rustic feel."

Shirlie continued: "We have had three TV crews here and even HRH has filmed in here, so I wasn't wrong to save and restore the building."

The former Pepsi & Shirlie star then explained that converting the shed was a lot of work for them, but their hard graft has meant it's become a jewel in their crown that is their garden.

"What was hard was that we were also rebuilding a house and a cottage at the same time so it was all overwhelming but that's how my brain works doing too much at once.

"There's still a lot more that Piglet needs to repair inside and I have to be patient with it but I have to say it's been a real little bonus and everyone loves it too."

© Instagram Martin Kemp previously shared a personal photo with family and Princess Kate

Back in summer 2023, Shirlie spoke to HELLO! about what it was like having Kate at their home to film her important campaign.

"It turns out, [Roman] was serious! I was so pleased and proud that the Princess of Wales came. She was so lovely and – oh my goodness – beautiful. What an incredible Queen she's going to make."

© Getty The Kemps have met the Princess of Wales a few times

Shirlie and Martin's Piglet is their pride and joy

The building has a pergola attached with a seating area, BBQ and a fire pit outside the front, perfect for when the weather allows for al fresco dining and hosting.

Piglet is stylish as well as functional. It's clad in wooden panels with black metal-rimmed doors and windows, giving it a rustic feel.

© Instagram Shirlie Kemp in their garden at home

The outhouse is used as a studio where Shirlie often films content for her social media.

Inside, however, 'Piglet' is a floral haven. Shirlie uses the area as her sanctuary and it's naturally filled with workspace areas including plenty of wooden benches and is draped from top to bottom in gorgeous foliage.