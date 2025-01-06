Roman Kemp's mum Shirlie's garden drastically transforms into snowy haven

Shirlie Kemp's house and garden, which she has spent the last years transforming entirely from the ground up, always looked beautiful, but the outdoor area looked even more spectacular recently after dramatic weather gave the garden a transformation.

The former Wham! dancer, 62, took to her Instagram to share some fabulous photos following the recent snowfall, and her garden looks like the most magical winter wonderland.

Shirlie looked pretty in pink with fuchsia cargo-style trousers, a dusty pink roll-neck jumper and a fluffy scarf on top. The former pop star then layered a floral-print kimono over the top for added warmth.

© Instagram Shirlie Kemp in her garden at home after heavy snowfall

She polished off the stylish look with a white hat.

Writing in the caption, the mother-of-two said: "I love how a snow covered house and garden looks so magical! Although it’s now all turning into slush, but pretty whilst it lasts."

Followers of Shirlie were in awe at the photos and were quick to heap praise in the comment section.

"Love it too. Snow makes everything prettier," said one follower, as another agreed: "Gorgeous scene," as a third added: "Gorgeous photo! Magical."

© Instagram Shirlie's garden looks so magical in the snow

Shirlie Kemp's house and garden's journey to perfection

Shirlie, who is married to former Spandau Ballet bassist Martin, often keeps her fans and followers up to date with her renovation journey on her Instagram page dedicated to her home, @Maisonnumber9.

The star, who is mum to former Capital Radio DJ Roman, shares tips, room transformations, and inspirational videos of their stunning home.

Although she shared her love for the snowy season, it seems that Shirlie is also looking ahead to next season. Posting a photo of their pretty pergola in their garden, she said: "So looking forward to sitting here in the spring."

The area is the perfect place to enjoy the arrival of spring and the warmer weather. The husband and wife have also cleverly placed numerous plant beds around the patio that will no doubt start to flower with perhaps fruit and vegetables as the weeks lead into spring.

© Instagram Shirlie Kemp's stunning garden

The patio backs onto a grass area with a small firepit nestled right by their outhouse named Piglet, another ideal spot for them to unwind with their two kids Roman and Harley Moon.

At the end of 2024, Shirlie and Martin spoke to HELLO! about their home renovation journey which began in 2021.

© Instagram Shirlie is also looking ahead to warmer months

Since then, they've transformed the interiors completely; they've fitted a brand new, pristine white kitchen, gutted the bathrooms, landscaped the garden and then some.

However, as anyone who has renovated a house will understand, the couple have faced hiccups along the way. There have been difficulties with a "derelict" greenhouse that they were forced to get rid of, as an example.

© Instagram Shirlie and Martin Kemp

Another sticky spot was their dining room, which Shirlie admitted they couldn't get right.

"You get to the stage where maintenance overtakes everything else, and so I'm re-decorating my dining room," she said, adding: "How long have we been here?" to which Martin sighed humorously in response: "Three years. Three dining rooms."

Shirlie added: "I'm on the third attempt and I can't get it right. We've been here three years so this is the third time decorating the dining room. And we're doing a bit of a change in the kitchen."