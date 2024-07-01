Roman Kemp's mum Shirlie is a summer vision in new photo from fairytale garden

Shirlie Kemp is lapping up the warm weather and she certainly looks the part, too. The mother of radio DJ Roman Kemp and singer Harley Moon shared a stunning photo of herself from her fairytale garden – and the 62-year-old is a summer vision.

The former Pepsi & Shirlie star, who is married to former Spandau Ballet musician Martin Kemp, uploaded a photo to her Instagram Stories on her home account, @Maisonnumber9, showing her walking through her garden in a gorgeous flowing dress and a chic woven sun hat.

Shirlie paired the laid-back summery ensemble with some Birkenstock sandals and a wicker basket of blooms in her hand for good measure. Meanwhile, over the weekend, the former Wham! backing dancer also shared a series of snaps captioned "Summer vibes," showing the gorgeous floral arrangements she's created in their garden.

© Instagram Shirlie was a summer vision in sundress and straw hat as she strolled through her fairytale garden

One photo showed the outdoor dining table that Shirlie has placed just a few steps from their cottage – which is their separate out-house away from the main home – and it looks perfect for al fresco dining.

The table was lined with a pretty pink chequered cloth while the mint green outdoor chairs were lined with pattern cushions for comfort. The table was beautifully decorated with delicate pink crockery and a matching watering can filled with peonies and roses.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Shirlie Kemp shares revealing video of 'overgrown' garden

Shirlie Kemp's impressive home transformation

Fans of Shirlie and Martin will know that the famous couple have been documenting the transformation of their Victoria property for a while now.

The garden has been a big priority for the couple, who bought the house back in 2021 and have been renovating ever since. But, like many garden enthusiasts, she has admitted that it will be a while before the outdoor space is truly "finished."

Shirlie previously shared a video of her "overgrown" garden in May, before admitting: "The promise of summer is just around the corner.

"We're leaving lots of areas alone to do their own thing, so no mowing in certain areas. I'm constantly adding plants around piglet as there was nothing here and patience is key to gardening but I don't have much of that!"

© Instagram Shirlie Kemp shared this snap of her gorgeous outdoor dining area

Shirlie continued: "It will take years to create the garden that I see in my head but it is rewarding seeing what we have created in such a short time."

MORE: Inside Roman Kemp's modern Vauxhall flat he didn't want Princess Kate to visit

MORE: Inside Shirlie and Martin Kemp's renovation portfolio – and their multiple kitchens explained

But in addition to the outdoor space, the home itself has undergone phenomenal change.

Shirlie's stunning summer garden View post on Instagram

Martin and Shirlie got to work right away and removed significant parts of the house including the old kitchen and dining area, to create a new space designed by them.

The pair also re-converted an outhouse they call their 'cottage', which also has its own impressive kitchen and living area and a bedroom upstairs.