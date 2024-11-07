Christmas preparations are well underway in the Kemp household.

Shirlie, who shares her son, former Capital FM radio DJ Roman and Harley Moon with her husband Martin, took to her house renovation Instagram account to share a series of photos after decorating the cottage at their huge Victorian home, and their festive makeover will make you want to decorate imminently.

The former Wham! dancer wrote in the caption: "The cottage becomes a cosy space in the winter and especially at Christmas, last year's guests were fully immersed in the Christmas spirit."

Fans were loving the cottage's transformation. One person wrote: "Oh my goodness it looks just stunning. Thank you for sharing just beautiful."

Another person agreed, commenting: "I don't think you can beat real candles. It's such a lovely cosy cottage. Very Christmassy."

A third, meanwhile, said: "A Beautiful, Stunning Christmas setting. I've just been hit with the Christmas spirit."

Shirlie's Christmas cottage makeover is the cosiest ever

1/ 4 © Instagram The first photo shows the exterior of the cottage – and it's so inviting. Though Shirlie hasn't added Christmas decorations outside the building, it still manages to look like a wintery haven thanks to the spotlights on the porch and the overgrown trees framing the building. Shirlie and Martin have paved a concrete path leading up to the outhouse, which is separate from their main home, and they have also lined it with pot plants, lavender and daisy bushes.

2/ 4 © Instagram Inside the cottage, the lounge area is so Christmassy. The pair have placed a grey sofa directly in front of a TV mounted on the wall, while underneath is a cosy fireplace. Shirlie has placed holly with red berries, fern tree bushes and pinecones in a basket directly behind the sofa, which is nestled in between some cosy grey and cream throws layered on for extra comfort. The shelf underneath the TV wall is lined with fern branches and pinecones. Shirlie has also placed black velvet ribbons on the display and weaved fairy lights throughout. Underneath the shelf, on either side of the fireplace, sits two identical lanterns with candles inside offering extra light.

3/ 4 © Instagram Shirlie extended the festive decorations to the cottage kitchen. On the staircase, the former popstar has weaved the same festive foliage around the banister as well as more fairy lights. Elevating the kitchen island, plenty of candles in glasses have been added, as well as gold candlesticks further down. Shirlie has also placed a pine cone wreath around another candle display on the corner of the marble surface. The foliage didn't stop there as Shirlie has made sure to cover the hanging lights with some fern, as well as the top of the kitchen cabinets. Dreamy!

4/ 4 © Instagram Shirlie and Martin decided to renovate the cottage in addition to completely transforming their main house. The family's main home has undergone perhaps the biggest transformation. They bought the Victorian property with the intention of renovating the entire place, but Martin and Shirlie did keep a period feel to it.

The cottage is smaller, but certainly no less impressive. More recently, Shirlie has shown her fans inside the cottage's kitchen which looks totally different from the main home's kitchen area, offering a sense of variety at the couple's house.

While the main kitchen is pristine bright white, the cottage kitchen boasts more of an earthy feel. The cabinets are a stone colour with light brown laminated flooring.

Shirlie has also placed a runner rug alongside the walkway behind the island, adding some tactile comfort to the area.