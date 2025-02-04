Pregnant Michelle Keegan's change of plans at home after welcoming baby

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright are counting down the weeks before welcoming their bundle of joy.

The couple, who have been married for almost ten years, announced they were expecting their first baby together in December and it's understood that Michelle is due just before summer.

Michelle and Mark's lives will look completely different when their baby arrives, but for Michelle, her summer will look different in more ways than one.

© Karwai Tang, Getty Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan will be welcoming their first baby soon

In a new interview, the Fool Me Once actress shared that it'll be the first time in a while that she'll be able to spend the summer at her and Mark's sprawling mansion in Essex.

Michelle will no doubt be nesting ahead of giving birth and will be well and truly cocooned in the newborn baby bubble once the little one is here.

"I'm going to take a good chunk of time off to enjoy being a mum," Michelle told Grazia.

"I'm never normally at home in the summer, I've always been away working, so I can't wait."

© Instagram Michelle Keegan will be spending more time at home once her baby arrives

Last summer, Michelle spent a few weeks away from the UK when she headed Down Under to film the second series of her BBC show, Ten Pound Poms.

The mum-to-be spend plenty of time lapping up the glorious sunshine in Sydney. Husband Mark joined Michelle is Australia while she was filming to enjoy some time off together.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's baby joy

The extended period of time at home will mean that Michelle will, naturally, not be on location shooting scenes for her various TV projects, however, she's not letting the time off concern her.

"I used to panic if I had a long gap in between jobs, thinking I'll never work again," she told Grazia candidly.

Michelle explained how she'll be at home more this summer for the first time

"But I'm getting better at trusting the process, trusting my instincts and saying no to what's not right for me.

"It's taken years and it's still hard. I've always been such a people pleaser. But now I'm learning to be unapologetically me."

© Maria Hibbs Mark and Michelle announced their exciting baby news before the end of 2024

Michelle and Mark's home where they'll spend the summer nesting

Fortunately for them, Mark and Michelle have a sprawling home with plenty of space for them to nest ahead of their baby arriving.

The couple practically built their house from scratch after buying land in 2019 and spending five years making it their dream home.

© Instagram / @wrightyhome Mark and Michelle's home is perfect for their growing family

The house is now worth an estimated £3.5 million and boasts multiple bedrooms, reception rooms, and an enormous kitchen.

They also have a huge garden with a full-size pool and terrace, sprawling lawns and outdoor dining areas, so their growing family will be able to reap the benefits to the maximum while spending more time at home this summer.

The mansion also features a his-and-hers master bathroom complete with a sauna and steam room, as well as an bespoke at-home gym. The couple's stunning home is a secluded sanctuary hidden away in the Epping countryside in Essex.