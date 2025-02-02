Mark Wright shares breathtaking view of pristine garden at Essex mansion with wife Michelle

TV star Mark Wright has shared a breathtaking glimpse of his pristine garden at his home in Essex where he lives with his wife, Michelle Keegan.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, the former TOWIE star uploaded a mesmerising clip of his frosted garden in the morning light. The 38-year-old shared sweeping views of his pool, as well as a glimpse of their rarely-seen outdoor entertainment area complete with a patio area and a small garden room with floor-to-ceiling glass windows.

© Instagram The pair also have a small outdoor room with floor-to-ceiling glass windows

Elsewhere, Mark perfectly captured their beautifully manicured garden beyond, complete with an array of potted plants and trees. In the background, meanwhile, the glowing sun glimmered across the couple's pool area.

© Instagram Mark and Michelle added a large swimming pool to their garden

The loved-up couple live in a stunning megamansion in Essex which they built from scratch and finally completed in 2023. The pair, who tied the knot in 2015, purchased the original property for £1.3 million and were later granted permission from Epping Council in July 2020 to create their dream home.

© Instagram Their home is seriously swoon-worthy

Mark and Michelle have opted for a seriously chic aesthetic, brimming with luxe yet neutral interiors and creamy hues galore. Their hotel-like abode features a number of swanky features, including a home gym, steam and sauna rooms and a football pitch.

Speaking to The Observer in 2023, Michelle opened up about their renovation project - and revealed her astonished reaction when the property was completed.

The Fool Me Once actress explained: "I was filming in Australia and hadn't seen the house for months. And when I walked in, Mark had lit all the candles and… I couldn't speak for five minutes.

© Getty Images The couple tied the knot in 2015

"He was like, 'What do you think?' I couldn't find the words to say how I felt, because I was so overwhelmed. I just burst out crying. It still gets me emotional. Because we've worked really hard for it. We've had to make a lot of sacrifices."

Mark and Michelle's baby news

The pair are gearing up to welcome their first child together. Mark and Michelle first announced news of their family expansion back in January via social media. They made the joyous announcement on Instagram and opted to share a stunning image of Michelle cradling her blossoming baby bump.

"2025 is going to be a special one for us…", they wrote in a joint caption.

Fans and friends were quick to flood the comments section with sweet messages. "Whoooooooop!! So happy for you! Congratulations!" wrote one, while a second noted: "Congratulations you gorgeous pair, so happy for you both," and a third added: "Oh wow… so happy for you both."