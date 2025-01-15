Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's £3.5 million megamansion to raise first baby is more like a five-star resort - full tour

2025 is set to be a year of major change for Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan, who shared their expectations for a "special year" ahead as they announced they are expecting their first child together.

Brassic star Michelle, who wed Heart FM presenter Mark in a stunning ceremony at St Mary's Church in Bury St. Edmunds in 2015, shared the happy news via an Instagram post in December. Almost a decade on from their fairytale nuptials, the couple are ready to start nesting. Luckily, their £3.5 million megamansion is the perfect place to raise their growing family.

The couple purchased the original property in rural Essex for £1.3 million, before spending years demolishing and rebuilding their dream home after Epping Council granted them planning permission in July 2020.

© Maria Hibbs Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan announced their exciting baby news before the end of 2024

After years of anticipation, the couple finally showed off their hotel-worthy renovations with a star-studded housewarming celebration nicknamed 'Marchella' in August 2023, complete with performances from TOWIE star James Argent, Olly Murs and band Scouting For Girls - no less.

From their lavish home spa to the resort-like outdoor pool, the luxury home gym and breathtaking views of Epping Forest from their bedroom window, keep scrolling to see inside the sprawling home where Mark and Michelle will be raising their first child together.

© Instagram / @wrightyhome Inside the Essex megamansion where Mark and Michelle will raise their first child The couple's stunning home is a secluded sanctuary hidden away in the Epping countryside in Essex. The mansion features five bedrooms, a stunning bespoke kitchen, a his-and-hers master bathroom, and more mind-blowing features than make it worthy of a filmset.



© Instagram The couple's master bedroom could be a hotel room The Ten Pound Poms actress and the former TOWIE star have a spacious master bedroom with a Simba mattress, an upholstered headboard wall panel flanked by floor-to-ceiling antique mirrors, and matching bedside tables. They've also shared glimpses at their spare bedroom, which has built-in wardrobes and a wall-mounted TV.

WATCH: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright unveil his and hers dressing room The stars unveiled their dressing room which comprises two adjoining rooms, one with fully fitting wardrobes and another with open shelves, a vanity unit and a large seat in the middle.

© Instagram The master bathroom is so chic The couple's his-and-hers master bathroom could easily be mistaken for a five-star spa, with features including a free-standing bath, dual sinks, a steam and sauna room, plus a rainfall walk-in shower.



© Instagram Gold finishings add a luxury touch to the property Like the rest of the property, the muted cream interior continues into the bathroom, which has gold finishings.

The couple's living room is next-level luxury A huge U-shaped sofa in Alaska Pearl from Bella Home surrounds a round coffee table in the living room, which has panelled walls and plush carpets in the same neutral hue. Metallic accents including the Liang & Eimil Baldwin lamp add a luxurious finishing touch.

© Instagram The open-plan space also features a circular table surrounded by beige boucle chairs from Olivia's positioned in front of floor-to-ceiling windows with views of their back garden.

The space is finished with abstract black and metallic artwork.

© Instagram The spacious kitchen decked out with marble worktops While they haven't revealed full photos of the kitchen area, the couple carefully selected their cappuccino-style marble worktop, which Mark originally spotted in a store in Mayfair. "We loved it that much that we searched high and low to find the same one. We saw sample after sample and could never get close to the unique different textures this one had. "We had to take this one from display otherwise we could never replicate it. So in the end I got my boys to help me, we hired a van drove to London and bought this one off the company," he said, explaining that it only suffered a few minor cracks during transportation.

The couple have their own private bar To celebrate his 35th birthday, Mark enjoyed a pint of Heineken in his own bar, which boasts working beer bumps. Mark told fans: "To make it even better, the day that the bar got up and running, is my birthday! What a way to spend my birthday, a pint in my new bar, in my new house."

© Instagram Couple workouts are epic in their lavish home gym Who needs a gym membership when you have all the equipment you could ever need in your own home gym? The couple have decorated theirs with herringbone flooring and Taurus fitness equipment.