Mark Wright's brand new garden feature Michelle Keegan can't use

Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan are looking forward to becoming parents very soon and they have the most incredible mansion in Essex for their growing family.

The couple renovated their £3.5m home from the ground up in a mammoth project which took five years of hard work and planning to make their dream a reality.

The home has multiple bedrooms, an enormous garden, a stunning living room and a kitchen to die for. But many aspects of their home elevate their health and fitness game…

Mark and Michelle's outdoor addition that elevates their wellness game

Anyone who is a fan of Mark and Michelle knows that they are big into their health and fitness – so much so that their home also boasts a state-of-the-art gym and a bathroom with an in-built sauna and steam room that looks lavish enough to rival a hotel spa!

Meanwhile, Mark recently took to Instagram to show how he had upped his wellness routine by putting a plunge pool in their garden.

The Heart Radio DJ no doubt loves the exhilarating feeling that comes with a cold dip.

Cold-water therapy has been a popular trend recently thanks to its many health benefits such as reducing inflammation, muscle recovery post-workouts, improving circulation and lowering stress levels.

Mark Wright has installed a cold plunge in their garden

However, Michelle, who announced her pregnancy in December, may have to seek medical advice before taking part, should she wish to do so while expecting.

For those who are pregnant and interested in whether cold water dips are a good idea, we spoke to some experts who offered their advice.

© Maria Hibbs Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan announced their exciting baby news before the end of 2024

Cold water therapy and pregnancy

Dr. Emily Spaeth, a Doctor of Physical Therapy specializing in pregnancy and postpartum says anyone wanting to try cold plunging while expecting should seek medical advice but generally err on the side of caution.

"I run a comprehensive birth prep program for High-Risk Pregnancy and I get questions like this all the time!" she told HELLO!

"The main issue with cold plunging during pregnancy is how it affects circulation and core temperature. If you are going the sauna/cold plunge route, there's also the risk of a sudden blood pressure drop, dizziness, or an increased stress response that could worsen nausea or discomfort. (Remember, stress on your body doesn't always feel stressful)."

© Instagram Mark Wright and Michelle Keegan's at-home sauna and steam room

Similarly, Dr Indhira Ghyssaert, a leading doctor and integrative medicine specialist at the Balance Healthcare Group, said: "From a scientific perspective, we know that cold plunging triggers the nervous system into a sympathetic state, activating the fight-or-flight response.

"This releases hormones like norepinephrine and adrenaline. This is what causes the rapid heartbeat symptoms. We know that the body is more sensitive to temperature when pregnant due to the intense physiological, hormonal, and metabolic changes.

"Cold water therapy can have incredible benefits on mood, mental focus, and inflammation in the body. Still, due to the lack of research - we do not recommend that women cold plunge while pregnant."

Benefits of cold water therapy

More generally, plenty of experts and industry professionals have spoken extensively about the health benefits of cold therapy.

Patrick McClure, a health expert from the Winit Clinic, spoke about contrast therapy (exposure to heat and then cold immediately after) in his research: "Beyond its physical effects, contrast hydrotherapy affects the autonomic nervous system, further enhancing immune response and hardiness against stress."

He added: "The altered temperature triggers the release of endorphins and other neurochemicals, which are associated with improved mood and clarity of thought."