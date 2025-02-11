Sophia Loren's California summer house was the size of a 'little village'

Sophia Loren's property portfolio is unmatched. These days, the Hollywood legend is based in Geneva, Switzerland, but during her 41-year marriage to film producer Carlo Ponti, the couple purchased several decadent homes, including the 16th-century Villa Sara in Rome and a California Compound known as 'La Concordia'.

WATCH: Sophia Loren’s appearance in 90th birthday video leaves fans astounded

Sophia and Carlo, who welcomed two sons – Carlo Jr and Edoardo – travelled frequently, and during the summers, they would often head back to La Concordia (translated as harmony), which they purchased from American film star Eve Arden in 1981.

© Shutterstock Sophia Loren pictured with her husband Carlo Ponti

A 38.5-acre retreat complete with low-rise buildings and a huge park, the property was likened to "a little village" by Sophia's son, Carlo. Dating back to the 1940s, the gated compound played host to a four-bedroom main house that was equipped with three living rooms, a greenhouse pavilion and an enclosed courtyard with a fireplace. Sophia also had an office and a boudoir to enjoy.

© Michael Kovac Sophia with her sons

The actress and her husband, who liked to entertain, could accommodate visitors as and when, thanks to the pool/guest house at their disposal. Meanwhile, a renovated vintage barn was used for the staff quarters. Sophia and Carlo may have had their stables on the grounds too, but according to the Los Angeles Times, they never kept horses at La Concordia.

After owning the Thousand Oaks dwelling for over 40 years, Sophia and Carlo Sr eventually put it on the market for $8.9 million in 2006. Forced to lower the price, they managed to sell it for a reduced listing of $6.9 million.

© Daniele Venturelli Sophia and Carlo eventually sold their Thousand Oaks property for $6.9 million in 2006

Following Carlo's passing in 2007, Sophia decided to sell some of their other properties, including their beloved Villa Sara. After tying the knot in 1957, Carlo had promised to buy his new bride "the most beautiful house in the world" and found what he was looking for in the Baroque-style mansion.

Blending both Roman and Renaissance influences, the 50-room property was specifically based in Marino and could have easily rivalled any royal residence. Boasting a grand guest house and a 20-hectare park, the couple's love nest featured an art gallery, a private cinema, a stable, an aqueduct, a tennis court, and an orchard.

On one occasion, Sophia and Carlo invited LIFE photographer Alfred Eisenstaedt into their striking abode. Capturing the duo at home, Sophia was pictured swimming in their huge pool, which was nestled between two grand staircases leading back up to the mansion's guest house.

© Shutterstock Sophia pictured swimming in the heated swimming pool at Villa Sara

Alfred also toured the maximalist living room, which revealed walls lined with frescos of sprawling landscapes, antique furniture dripping in gold, and an intimidatingly large chandelier.

In the master bedroom, Sophia and Carlo had settled on a beige Georgian-inspired wallpaper with a rustic feel. They added pops of colour, with two bright red lampshades sitting on their respective bedside tables.