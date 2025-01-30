Audrey Hepburn's flamboyant decor at 18th-century farmhouse

Audrey Hepburn found solace in the Swiss village of Tolochenaz. After welcoming her sons – Sean Hepburn Ferrer and Luca Andrea Dotti – the actress withdrew from Hollywood and found her forever home in an 18th-century farmhouse.

Residing in La Paisible, which translates as 'The Peaceful', Audrey carved out a private paradise, where she could raise the family she'd always wanted. After falling in love with the old stone house and its light blue shutters, the A-lister moved into her historic property in 1963, hailing Tolochenaz as the 'happiest place on Earth' and filling her home with freshly-picked flowers and flamboyant decor. Almost 30 years after she'd moved in, Audrey passed away peacefully at La Paisible in 1993.

After combing through the archives, we're taking a look at the fairytale farmhouse which meant so much to the film star…

© Getty Pops of pink in the library Revered as a fashion icon, it's hardly surprising that Audrey's timeless sense of style translated into a penchant for interiors. Inviting photographers into her home in 1971, the Breakfast at Tiffany's star took press into her modern library, which featured pops of pink. Bringing drama to the light-filled space, Audrey opted for magenta furnishings, with a plush sofa and bohemian-style rug pairing perfectly with a watermelon painting by Mexican artist, Rufino Tamayo.

© Getty Idyllic orchard Audrey spent a great deal of time outdoors, and she was known to make meals with fresh vegetables grown from her own garden. Pictured above, the actress is seen picking cherries from her very own orchard.

© Getty Sunshine yellow sofas Forget dopamine dressing, Audrey created a feel-good aesthetic with her sunshine-yellow sofas! Like the rest of her home, the A-lister's living room featured bright white walls and decadent artwork, in this case by French painter, Camille Bombois.

© Getty A fairytale farmhouse A slice of paradise, La Paisible is like something out of a fairytale. Outside, a huge willow tree overlooked the house, and on warm days, Audrey had a collection of white deck sunloungers, and a table and chairs, so she could enjoy the weather.

© Getty The children's nursery Audrey had always wanted to be a mother, and her sons were her whole world. Above, the starlet is pictured with her youngest, Luca, and sits on the floor of her nursery.