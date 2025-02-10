Kendrick Lamar's staggering $79m real-estate portfolio where he quietly raises two children

Beyond his musical achievements, the Not Like Us rapper has invested a significant portion of his reported $140 million net worth into real estate, amassing a diverse property portfolio worlds away from his humble childhood in Compton.
One of his most staggering properties acquired in 2018 was a 5,400-square-foot mansion in Calabasas, California, for $2.65 million. More recently, in 2024, Kendrick made headlines with the purchase of a $42 million compound in Los Angeles, marking one of the year's most significant celebrity real estate transactions.
HELLO! takes a closer look at Kendrick's unrivalled property portfolio, where he quietly raises his family; daughter Uzi, five, and his young son, Enoch, with his high school sweetheart and fiancée, Whitney Alford.
Eastvale, California
Kickstarting his journey on the property ladder, Kendrick made his first real estate investment in 2013, purchasing a 3,500-square-foot residence in Eastvale for $523,400.
The home was reportedly bought for his family after being born and raised in Compton, a city with one of the highest crime rates in America.
According to Architectural Digest, the home features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and amenities such as a three-car garage, swimming pool, BBQ station, and spa.
Calabasas, California
In 2018, Kendrick flocked to Calabasas, investing $2.65 million in a 5,400-square-foot mansion. The six-bedroom, six-bathroom home was a major upgrade from his first purchase, with the rapper's home neighbouring the likes of Kim Kardashian, Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, and Miley Cyrus.
The outdoor space was the ultimate sanctuary, including an inground pool, jacuzzi, a marble bar and grilling station, per House Beautiful.
Manhattan Beach, California
One year later, the HUMBLE. hitmaker reportedly acquired a beautiful beach house on Manhattan Beach for $9.7 million.
Bel Air, California
Back in 2022, Kendrick Lamar dropped $15.9 million on a stunning ranch-style pad in Bel Air. This place isn’t just any mansion - it’s a home with history. Designed by famed architect Edward Fickett in the '50s, the sprawling property includes a main house and a sleek two-story guest house.
Brooklyn, New York
In 2023, Kendrick expanded his property portfolio to the East Coast for the first time, going into the heights with an $8.6 million penthouse at the Pierhouse in Brooklyn Bridge Park.
The luxury duplex offers views of the Brooklyn Heights waterfront and counts Ed Sheeran, Matt Damon, and Amy Schumer among its A-list residents.
Brentwood, Los Angeles
In 2024, the father-of-two made a significant investment by acquiring a $42 million compound in Brentwood. Clearly bought with his family in mind, the home's standout feature is a sprawling 16,200-square-foot modern farmhouse, which shares its plot with another smaller home, likely serving as a guesthouse.
The father-of-two is notoriously private about his family life, choosing only to release his children's names via lyrics in his music, and keeping them largely out of the spotlight.