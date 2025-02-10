Kendrick Lamar's staggering $79m real-estate portfolio where he quietly raises two children

Kendrick Lamar had the entire Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on its feet with his epic 2025 Super Bowl LIX Half Time Show on Sunday night.

The 22-time Grammy Award-winning rapper captivated viewers with his electrifying performance, prowling the stage with an army of dancers, singing his hit All The Stars with SZA and inviting Serena Williams to do the Crip Walk midway through his set.

Beyond his musical achievements, the Not Like Us rapper has invested a significant portion of his reported $140 million net worth into real estate, amassing a diverse property portfolio worlds away from his humble childhood in Compton.

© Getty Images Kendrick Lamar performs onstage during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

One of his most staggering properties acquired in 2018 was a 5,400-square-foot mansion in Calabasas, California, for $2.65 million. More recently, in 2024, Kendrick made headlines with the purchase of a $42 million compound in Los Angeles, marking one of the year's most significant celebrity real estate transactions.

HELLO! takes a closer look at Kendrick's unrivalled property portfolio, where he quietly raises his family; daughter Uzi, five, and his young son, Enoch, with his high school sweetheart and fiancée, Whitney Alford.

Eastvale, California © Getty Images Kendrick is raising a family with his fiancée Whitney Alford Kickstarting his journey on the property ladder, Kendrick made his first real estate investment in 2013, purchasing a 3,500-square-foot residence in Eastvale for $523,400. The home was reportedly bought for his family after being born and raised in Compton, a city with one of the highest crime rates in America. According to Architectural Digest, the home features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and amenities such as a three-car garage, swimming pool, BBQ station, and spa.

Calabasas, California © Getty Calabasas is home to some of Hollywood's wealthiest stars In 2018, Kendrick flocked to Calabasas, investing $2.65 million in a 5,400-square-foot mansion. The six-bedroom, six-bathroom home was a major upgrade from his first purchase, with the rapper's home neighbouring the likes of Kim Kardashian, Will and Jada Pinkett Smith, and Miley Cyrus. The outdoor space was the ultimate sanctuary, including an inground pool, jacuzzi, a marble bar and grilling station, per House Beautiful.

Manhattan Beach, California One year later, the HUMBLE. hitmaker reportedly acquired a beautiful beach house on Manhattan Beach for $9.7 million.

Bel Air, California © Rob Latour/Shutterstock The Compton-born rapper purchased a property in Bel Air Back in 2022, Kendrick Lamar dropped $15.9 million on a stunning ranch-style pad in Bel Air. This place isn’t just any mansion - it’s a home with history. Designed by famed architect Edward Fickett in the '50s, the sprawling property includes a main house and a sleek two-story guest house.

Brooklyn, New York © Getty Kendrick owns a duplex overlooking Brooklyn Bridge Park In 2023, Kendrick expanded his property portfolio to the East Coast for the first time, going into the heights with an $8.6 million penthouse at the Pierhouse in Brooklyn Bridge Park. The luxury duplex offers views of the Brooklyn Heights waterfront and counts Ed Sheeran, Matt Damon, and Amy Schumer among its A-list residents.