Sophia Loren's Italian villa was dubbed 'one of the most beautiful houses in the world'

After tying the knot in 1957, Carlo Ponti promised Sophia Loren "the most beautiful house in the world," which he found in Marino, Italy, just outside of Rome.

A lavish 16th-century mansion, the 50-room property, named Villa Sara, was the crown jewel in Carlo and Sophia's extensive property portfolio, which includes a decadent apartment in Geneva, Switzerland, that the actress counts as her primary residence.

Designed in the Baroque style, Villa Sara blended both Roman and Renaissance influences and could easily rival any royal residence with its opulent decor. Boasting a grand guest house and a 20-hectare park, the couple's love nest featured an art gallery, a private cinema, a stable, an aqueduct, a tennis court, and an orchard.

A duo with unlimited star power, in 1964, Sophia and Carlo invited LIFE photographer Alfred Eisenstaedt into their striking abode, which was decked out with marble pillars and busts.

Among the many iconic pictures that he captured that day, Alfred took a snapshot of Sophia swimming in their huge pool, which was nestled between two grand staircases leading back up to the mansion's guest house.

Alfred also toured the maximalist living room. Resplendent in every sense of the word, the walls were lined with frescos of sprawling landscapes, and almost all of the antique furniture was dripping in gold, much like the intimidatingly large chandelier which hung overhead.

In the master bedroom, Sophia and Carlo settled on a beige Georgian-inspired wallpaper with a rustic feel. They added pops of colour, with two bright red lampshades sitting on their respective bedside tables.

While Sophia loved every room in her house, it was widely reported that she favoured the library at Villa Sara, and would often lose herself in books. A property which became a symbol of Carlo's love and commitment to his wife, it was after his death in 2007 that Sophia reportedly sold it.

The couple were married for 42 years and welcomed two sons – Carlo Jr and Edoardo – before Carlo died aged 94 from pulmonary complications.

Sophia has since opened up about her heartbreak, telling AARP: "I was very sad when my husband died because you can never get over this kind of feeling. Never. Each time you think about it, there's a moment of the loneliness, which is very strong, but that's life."

Echoing this sentiment in an interview with Vanity Fair, Sophia mused: "It doesn't get any easier. I miss Carlo very much, my husband."