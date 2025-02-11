Jalen Hurts' humble living situation despite $255m Eagles contract

Jalen Hurts signed a whopping $255 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2023 – but he hasn't splashed his cash on luxury real estate.

The 26-year-old quarterback – who became the highest-paid player in the NFL at the time of signing his contract – reportedly calls a $2,000-a-month apartment home during the season instead of a sprawling mansion.

Since being drafted in 2020, Jalen has rented an apartment in Cherry Hill, New Jersey – a short drive from downtown Philadelphia – according to the US Sun.

His original four-year contract was worth over $6 million, but Jalen opted to rent instead of buying a home because "it was just me".

"I didn't buy a house or anything like that when I got drafted because it was just me," he said in a 2021 interview with GQ Sports.

"I didn't need this big place just for myself. I just got me a little apartment. You know, something smooth that'll last me for the time being."

© Getty Images Jalen reportedly lives in a $ 2k-a-month rental during the season

Jalen has reportedly opted to stay in his modest rental despite his contract extension earning him $51 million per year.

The star athlete does have his foot on the property ladder, however, as he purchased each of his parents' houses.

He bought a $215,000 house in his hometown of Humble, Texas, under his father's name. The 2,350-square-foot home features three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, and a two-car garage.

© Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Jalen bought houses in his mother's (R) and father's names

In 2023, Jalen bought a 3,000-square-foot, four-bedroom, three-bathroom house in Houston under his mother's name.

While he lives modestly during the season, Jalen reportedly splashed $6 million in 2021 on a 6,000-square-foot property located five miles from his childhood home in Humble.

The luxury home features six bedrooms, six bathrooms, and a large swimming pool, and is set on a 10-acre lot.

© Getty Images Jalen bought a $6m house in 2021

It also has two garages – one attached to the house and one separate that can fit four cars.

He also snagged the house next door for an additional $2.68 million, although it is unclear if he bought it for extra privacy or if he plans to expand the property.

Jalen isn't just thinking about himself when it comes to his living arrangements now that he is engaged to his fiancée, Bryonna 'Bry' Burrows.

© Getty Images Jalen and Bry got engaged in 2024

Jalen and Bry have known each other since 2016 and were in an on-and-off relationship over the years before he finally popped the question in September 2024.

The couple shared photos of their special moment with Essence, which revealed a romantic oceanside setting decorated with candles, red roses, and violinists.

© Kesterson/UPI/Shutterstock Bry supported Jalen at the 2025 NFC Championship game

The NFL star has kept their romance largely out of the spotlight and he and Bry have only been pictured together on a handful of occasions.

In January 2023, the couple created a media frenzy when Bry joined Jalen on the field to celebrate the Eagles' NFC Championship win against the San Francisco 49ers.

© John Angelillo/UPI/Shutterstock Jalen and Bry went public in January 2023

Their appearance together came as a surprise considering their on-and-off status, and Jalen created more intrigue about their relationship when he told Essence in April 2023: "I'm not married or anything like that. But I am spoken for."

In March 2023, Jalen made a rare comment about his relationship, telling Essence that he "knew a long time ago" that Bry was his future, adding: "I mean, to this point in my life, that's an irreplaceable feeling. I think that's what allowed us to get to where we are now."