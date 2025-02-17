Exclusive: Selina Scott's Mallorcan home she transformed from 'total wreck' into paradise

Former newsreader Selina Scott gave us a lesson in power dressing as she posed for exclusive photos with HELLO! magazine.

From the comfort of her beautifully rustic home in Mallorca, Spain, the 73-year-old modelled an array of chic yet fashion-forward outfits, with bright hues and sumptuous textures reigning supreme.

Selina Scott in an exclusive photo shoot for HELLO!

Reflecting on her ageless appearance, she told HELLO!: "Honestly I don't take much notice… At this time of year I always feel washed out so I'll put make up on in the morning.

The TV star owns a property in rural Mallorca

"I eat well but I don't have an exercise routine – I tried and found it really boring. But I keep going, I'm active, I walk a lot. That's all I can say."

Exuding elegance, Selina, best known for presenting ITN's News at Ten, nailed timeless elegance in a beautiful pleated maxi dress which she teamed with a blazer in the same oatmeal hue and a waist-cinching belt. She slipped on a pair of woven heels and highlighted her features with radiance-boosting makeup.

Elsewhere, the presenter rocked razor-sharp separates in the form of a pinstripe navy waistcoat and matching cigarette trousers, a delightfully modern asymmetrical skirt complete with a raw hemline and a seriously sophisticated trench coat in the colour du jour - mocha mousse.

The 73-year-old looked ageless as she posed up a storm

For a bolder look, Selina also modelled a pair of high-waisted faux leather trousers in a bright vermillion hue. She teamed the statement piece with a cropped, roll neck jumper and spruced up her ensemble with some glamorous heels.

The former presenter rocked a pair of glossy faux leather trousers

Other photos from the shoot showed the TV star posing in an ethereal, dusty lilac satin slip dress complete with a high neckline and a rippling skirt. Her day-to-night look was rounded off with a chunky cream cardigan and a pair of slender leather sandals.

Selina purchased her idyllic home in Mallorca at the peak of her career. The property is located in a rural part of the west coast of the Spanish island and boasts three bedrooms, as well as a swimming pool.

Her home is teeming with beautiful interiors

It was a "total wreck" when she purchased it, and took years to renovate it. Selina, who now divides her time between Yorkshire and Spain, transformed her rural bolthole into a tranquil space with plenty of natural stone, soft colours and rustic decor.

Selina looked glamorous in a lilac satin dress

A log burner takes pride of place in her living room, while a plethora of unusual finds and trinkets are dotted throughout.

Musing on her life in Mallorca, she told us: "I was getting up at 3am and wanted somewhere to go to that was a complete change – a bolt-hole, a little refuge from all of that and the dark mornings."

To read the full exclusive interview, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale in the UK on Monday. You can subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.