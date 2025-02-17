Pamela Anderson's skincare faves - the 'less is more' serum she loves and wait until you read the insane reviews

Do you know what's in the lotions and potions you put on your face? I don't, but after looking into Sonsie, the brand co-founded by Pamela Anderson, I'm starting to think I should.

I'll hold my hands up, I'd not heard of this brand before, but wanted to see which products Pamela uses. The vegan and cruelty-free brand stands for "simplified ingredient lists and straightforward formulas". You won't find sulfates, phthalates, parabens, or silicone in any of the products. A winner for anyone who's interested in clean beauty.

It's easy to forget that Pamela is 57-years-young. Yes, age is just a number, but there's no denying that she just radiates natural beauty.

© ANGELA WEISS Pamela Anderson looks incredible with or without makeup

Whether she planned it or not, she's pretty much the poster child for makeup-free beauty - often hitting the red carpet without a scrap of makeup on. She's all about simplicity and minimalism in her skincare and I've loved finding out which products she swears by.

She states on the website: "To me, true beauty is about celebrating authenticity. I want to look like myself, feel like myself, and that means taking care of myself on my terms.

"I believe our differences are what make us beautiful and interesting to one another... The goal is to realise our own purpose on earth... and it starts with believing in ourselves... to have courage... to be what no one else is... and finding strength in that. It goes beyond healthy skin."

The mum-of-two is a co-founder of Sonsie, which is derived from a Scottish word meaning "healthy inside and out," and they don't have loads of products on their website but the Super Serum, £67 / $64, she swears by has great reviews.

Created to be worn as a daily base layer, this serum gives you glowy, rejuvenated skin. The website states: "This is a multifunctional blend of calming and hydration essentials with a dewy finish. A key step to a minimalist routine."

It contains niacinamide (which supports the skin barrier and maintains a healthy appearance), Mountain Pepper Extract (soothes sensitive skin by reducing redness), and Plant Oil Complex (which nourishes the skin with an array of nutrients for an undeniable glow).

Pamela also loves the Sonsie Cleansing Mouse, £34 / $32, which is the newest product in the brand's lineup. Developed with sensitive skin in mind, the formula is loaded with skin-soothing actives and ingredients to replenish your skin’s hydration while effectively cleansing.

Pamela loves the subtle rose essence as the smell reminds her of home and makes a fresh start to her skin routine.

She also loves the Multi Moisture Mask but alas, this is out of stock on the website but you can be notified when there's a re-stock.

What are shoppers saying about Sonsie Super Serum?

Verified shopper Jodie said: "I really enjoy this product. I’m on my second bottle and love the way it feels on my skin."

Jennifer, whose skin concerns were wrinkles, ageing and sun damage, said: "I can definitely tell my skin is happy. From day one, I noticed how soft my skin was and how much more bounce. I’m 53 and have been using a combination of a few brands to try and get what happens from this one product. Now I’m thinking about trying the cream. I would love to have my skincare be just two products. We shall see!"

Sharon, aged between 55 and 65 has even stocked up, writing: "I love this product … I get compliments all the time about my complexion. Please never discontinue this product. I've stocked up. I have 4 bottles in case it does."

Wow! I'm seriously impressed. But what about any issues? I've scoured the verified reviews and I can mainly only see gripes about the applicator, but nothing serious. However a couple of customers have suggested a pump dispenser would work better.

I will say that other beauty brands should take notes with the reviewing system. I love knowing the age bracket for each verified review, and the concerns that the particular shopper has. It makes reading the reviews a lot more relatable.