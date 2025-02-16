Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Hugh Grant makes rare red carpet appearance with leggy wife Anna Eberstein
Hugh Grant and Anna Elisabet Eberstein attending the EE Bafta Film Awards 2025, at the Royal Festival Hall, Southbank Centre, London. Picture date: Sunday February 16, 2025© PA Images via Getty Images

Hugh Grant makes rare red carpet appearance with statuesque wife Anna Eberstein

The Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy star walked the red carpet at the 2025 EE BAFTA Awards in style

Kate Thomas
Lifestyle Managing Editor
2 minutes ago
Fresh from his box office success in the critically acclaimed Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, Hugh Grant enjoyed a night at the 2025 EE BAFTA Awards alongside his wife Anna Eberstein.

Hugh, 64, donned a smart tux and bow tie. Dapper as ever, the Notting Hill actor laced a protective arm around his wife Anna as they arrived at London's Royal Albert Hall.

The 42-year-old beauty opted for a 60s-inspired mini dress complete with a high neck, capped sleeves and a thigh-skimming hemline.

The black shift-style garment was adorned with glittering paillettes and perfectly paired with semi-sheer tights and black stilettos.

Swedish star Anna, a producer who previously worked for ESPN, wore her dark blonde hair pulled back from her face, cascading down her back in loose waves.

: Hugh Grant and Anna Elisabet Eberstein attend the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall© Getty Images for BAFTA
Hugh Grant was joined by his wife Anna Eberstein at the 2025 BAFTAs

She highlighted her pretty features with a matte foundation and cheekbone-sculpting bronzer.

With gorgeous gowns, sharp suits, and jaw-dropping accessories from Bvlgari, the Official Jewellery and Watch Partner for the EE BAFTA Film Awards, the red carpet was as much the main event as the ceremony itself.

6: Hugh Grant and Anna Elisabet Eberstein attend the EE BAFTA Film Awards 2025 at The Royal Festival Hall© Getty Images for BAFTA

Hollywood darlings Demi Moore, Zoe Saldana, Timothée Chalamet are all nominated for BAFTAs, with the Emilia Pérez musical in the lead with a whopping 11 nominations. 

David Tennant is hosting this year's awards, which will see Harry Potter actor Warwick Davis receive the prestigious BAFTA Fellowship and feature a special performance from Take That. 

Hugh and Anna's busy family life

ugh Grant and Anna Elisabet Eberstein attends the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards© Corbis via Getty Images

Hugh and Anna, who tied the knot in 2018, are proud parents to three children together: a son called John Mungo, and two daughters, Blue and Lulu Danger.

Hugh is also a father to Tabitha and Felix whom he shares with his ex-partner Tinglan Hong.

Anna Elisabet Eberstein and Hugh Grant attend the 2025 EE BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall © Getty Images for BAFTA

Although Hugh tends to keep his private life out of the spotlight, he has occasionally spoken about the joys of fatherhood

He has previously discussed the challenges of parenting five young children — a journey he started in his early 50s.

"Well, we think it’s five," Hugh joked during a candid interview with The Telegraph when asked about the number of kids he has. "But I had them much too old in life. You know, I started when I was 52."

Reflecting on the chaos that comes with raising a young family, Hugh added: "I often look at the abbey that Maria lives in The Sound of Music and wish I lived there. I need a long stint in a sanatorium or an abbey."

Controversial Baftas triumphs

Andrew Scott was not nominated for a BAFTA in 2024 unlike his co-star Paul Mescal © Dave Benett/Getty Images for BAF

1998

Shakespeare In Love star Judy Dench won best-supporting actress despite her fleeting screen time and strong competition from stars of Elizabeth, Saving Private Ryan and The Truman Show.

2004

Another contested award was for Bill Nighy who won best supporting actor for his role as washed-up rocker Billy Mack in Love Actually (Christmas film fans may disagree that the awarding was questionable). 

2005

A mostly forgotten film, My Summer Of Love bombed at the box office but surprisingly took home the Bafta for Best British Film.

2006

Leaving Mr Darcy fans heartbroken, Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of The Were-Rabbit triumphed over Joe Wright's much acclaimed adaptation of Pride & Prejudice in the Best British Film category.

2014

In the same year Woody Allen was accused of sexual abuse, his film Blue Jasmine was up for three awards: Best Original Script, Cate Blanchett for Best Actress and Sally Hawkins for Best Supporting Actress.

2020

 A troubled year for the awards due to their perceived lack of racial and gender diversity (the directorial nominees were all male) leading to the #BaftasSoWhite trend.

2021

Noel Clarke won the Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema category but his triumph was short lived as Bafta suspended both his membership and the award after 20 allegations of sexual harassment were made against him.

2024

There was outcry when Andrew Scott received no nominations for his widely lauded performance in All of Us Strangers yet costars Paul Mescal and Claire Foy did.

