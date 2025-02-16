Hugh Grant makes rare red carpet appearance with statuesque wife Anna Eberstein

Fresh from his box office success in the critically acclaimed Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy, Hugh Grant enjoyed a night at the 2025 EE BAFTA Awards alongside his wife Anna Eberstein.

Hugh, 64, donned a smart tux and bow tie. Dapper as ever, the Notting Hill actor laced a protective arm around his wife Anna as they arrived at London's Royal Albert Hall.

The 42-year-old beauty opted for a 60s-inspired mini dress complete with a high neck, capped sleeves and a thigh-skimming hemline.

The black shift-style garment was adorned with glittering paillettes and perfectly paired with semi-sheer tights and black stilettos.

Swedish star Anna, a producer who previously worked for ESPN, wore her dark blonde hair pulled back from her face, cascading down her back in loose waves.

© Getty Images for BAFTA Hugh Grant was joined by his wife Anna Eberstein at the 2025 BAFTAs

She highlighted her pretty features with a matte foundation and cheekbone-sculpting bronzer.

Hollywood darlings Demi Moore, Zoe Saldana, Timothée Chalamet are all nominated for BAFTAs, with the Emilia Pérez musical in the lead with a whopping 11 nominations.

© Getty Images for BAFTA

Hollywood darlings Demi Moore, Zoe Saldana, Timothée Chalamet are all nominated for BAFTAs, with the Emilia Pérez musical in the lead with a whopping 11 nominations.

David Tennant is hosting this year's awards, which will see Harry Potter actor Warwick Davis receive the prestigious BAFTA Fellowship and feature a special performance from Take That.

Hugh and Anna's busy family life

© Corbis via Getty Images

Hugh and Anna, who tied the knot in 2018, are proud parents to three children together: a son called John Mungo, and two daughters, Blue and Lulu Danger.

Hugh is also a father to Tabitha and Felix whom he shares with his ex-partner Tinglan Hong.

© Getty Images for BAFTA

Although Hugh tends to keep his private life out of the spotlight, he has occasionally spoken about the joys of fatherhood.

He has previously discussed the challenges of parenting five young children — a journey he started in his early 50s.

"Well, we think it’s five," Hugh joked during a candid interview with The Telegraph when asked about the number of kids he has. "But I had them much too old in life. You know, I started when I was 52."

Reflecting on the chaos that comes with raising a young family, Hugh added: "I often look at the abbey that Maria lives in The Sound of Music and wish I lived there. I need a long stint in a sanatorium or an abbey."