Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson's unconventional sleeping set-up pre-breakup

Reality TV fans may still be reeling from Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson's shock split, as Zara treats herself to a month-long Thailand trip to get away from it all, but back in January, the couple surprised viewers by looking loved up on screen.

However, all was not as it seemed as it was in aid of a pre-recorded segment for Michael McIntyre's Big Show, which showed them appearing in Michael McIntyre's Midnight Gameshow where the comedian burst into their private bedroom in the middle of the night.

Watch the moment:

Sam spoke about the experience on his Staying Relevant podcast, letting slip about the former couple's rather strange sleeping habit.

Sam explained: "If anyone has ever watched Michael McIntyre’s Midnight Gameshow you would think that it is all fake. Mate, it is [expletive] real!"

© Getty Images Sam was in total shock

“He comes in at 2am and what normally happens is he bursts into the room and they let off these like [party] poppers, you know, where you twist the things and they go bang, and they freak you out.

"He goes, 'Welcome to Michael McIntyre’s Midnight Gameshow' and our problem is that the door was locked, so it's even scarier for us. The bedroom door was locked.

© Instagram The couple have now sadly split

“Every night that door was locked and so it's even scarier though… I woke up to Zara going, 'Sam, Sam', there's someone twisting the doorknob and you could hear and see the doorknob going and it was like we are in a Nightmare on Elm Street, it was absolutely terrifying. Then someone was scratching the door."

While it is safe to keep your bedroom door closed at night, in case of fire, it is actually a risk to lock it, making it harder to escape if required.

© Instagram Zara McDermott in her family kitchen

Zara's living arrangements

While Zara used to reside at Sam's house in South West London, the former Strictly Come Dancing contestant was lodging with her parents before her Thailand jaunt.

© Instagram Zara McDermott cooking up a storm

At Christmastime, the star shared a look into her family's beautiful kitchen and one snapshot revealed marble work surfaces, with stone coloured cabinets throughout the entire room.

The centre of the room has a kitchen island, where the electric hob is located and that's where Zara got cooking for her Beef Wellington.

Sam lives next door to his sister Louise

Speaking previously to HELLO!, Zara explained how she loved living next door to Sam's sister Louise in London.

"Our bathrooms are right next to each other," Zara said. "My nephew's bathroom is right next to my dressing room bathroom so sometimes I'm like, 'Are they having bath time?' We are so lucky, we're so privileged and Sam's mum lives on the road behind us so we're all in a little triangle."