Love Island star Scott Thomas' immaculate bachelor pad that neighbours his famous brothers

Scott Thomas is giving love another shot as he joins the cast of Love Island All Stars, nine years after his first flush of romance with ex-islander Kady McDermott on series 2016.

As the charming Manchester-born entrepreneur, who is CEO of influencer marketing agency The Social PR, explores a connection with Made In Chelsea star Tina Stinnes, viewers are wondering if the couple will last on the outside - and if Scott will soon be giving up his plush bachelor pad.

© Getty (L to R) Adam Thomas, Ryan Thomas and Scott Thomas share a close relationship

The Love Island star, 36, lives in Manchester, which is convenient considering he shares a close relationship with his brothers. Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas, 40, and Scott's twin brother and Emmerdale star, Adam Thomas, 36, both live in North West England where they grew up together.

Keep scrolling to see inside Scott's immaculate home…

A glimpse inside Scott Thomas' kitchen Health conscious Scott often shares his healthy recipes with his followers, which he whips up in his minimalist kitchen. The light-filled space is never not immaculate whenever it appears in Scott's Instagram content, boasting slate grey cupboards and white marble-effect counter tops.



Scott's bathroom is a total sanctuary Winding down for the evening with a hot bath appears to be one of Scott's nighttime rituals, with the CEO regularly posting about his self-care routine on social media. His bathroom is the ultimate zen den, complete with luxurious brown tiled walls, moody interiors and scented candles.

The dining room is sleek and minimal It's no secret that Scott shares a close relationship with his family, which extends to his 16-year-old niece, Scarlett. In an Instagram video sharing their family karaoke date, the proud uncle treated his niece to a pizza which he served up in his sleek dining room. The immaculate space features a large white table with grey velvet bar stools, a modern chandelier and mirrored interiors.

The star's dining space also boasts a large TV hanging directly across from the open-plan kitchen, perfect for catching up on Love Island episodes whilst he's preparing his meals.



Scott's built-in wardrobe could rival a hotel A walk-in wardrobe is the epitome of luxury when it comes to home organisation, and Scott has shared a glimpse inside his sleek and stylish dressing room space several times. Echoing the same uber-slick interiors as the rest of his Manchester home, Scott's wardrobe appears to be an extension of his light-filled bedroom, complete with open storage and a large floor-length mirror.