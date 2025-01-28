Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Love Island star Scott Thomas' immaculate bachelor pad that neighbours his famous brothers
Scott Thomas and his dog Juno

The Manchester-based CEO is currently sunning it up in South Africa in the Love Island All Stars villa

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Scott Thomas is giving love another shot as he joins the cast of Love Island All Stars, nine years after his first flush of romance with ex-islander Kady McDermott on series 2016. 

As the charming Manchester-born entrepreneur, who is CEO of influencer marketing agency The Social PR, explores a connection with Made In Chelsea star Tina Stinnes, viewers are wondering if the couple will last on the outside - and if Scott will soon be giving up his plush bachelor pad. 

(L to R) Adam Thomas, Ryan Thomas and Scott Thomas share a close relationship© Getty
(L to R) Adam Thomas, Ryan Thomas and Scott Thomas share a close relationship

The Love Island star, 36, lives in Manchester, which is convenient considering he shares a close relationship with his brothers. Coronation Street actor Ryan Thomas, 40, and Scott's twin brother and Emmerdale star, Adam Thomas, 36, both live in North West England where they grew up together. 

Keep scrolling to see inside Scott's immaculate home…

Scott Thomas grabs a spoon in his grey kitchen

A glimpse inside Scott Thomas' kitchen

Health conscious Scott often shares his healthy recipes with his followers, which he whips up in his minimalist kitchen. 

The light-filled space is never not immaculate whenever it appears in Scott's Instagram content, boasting slate grey cupboards and white marble-effect counter tops.

Candles and insense burning in a bathroom

Scott's bathroom is a total sanctuary

Winding down for the evening with a hot bath appears to be one of Scott's nighttime rituals, with the CEO regularly posting about his self-care routine on social media. 

His bathroom is the ultimate zen den, complete with luxurious brown tiled walls, moody interiors and scented candles. 

A white table with grey chairs and a glass chandelier hanging from the ceiling

The dining room is sleek and minimal

It's no secret that Scott shares a close relationship with his family, which extends to his 16-year-old niece, Scarlett. 

In an Instagram video sharing their family karaoke date, the proud uncle treated his niece to a pizza which he served up in his sleek dining room. The immaculate space features a large white table with grey velvet bar stools, a modern chandelier and mirrored interiors. 

Scott Thomas' neice Scarlett sitting on a table watching TV

The star's dining space also boasts a large TV hanging directly across from the open-plan kitchen, perfect for catching up on Love Island episodes whilst he's preparing his meals.

Scott Thomas standing in his walk-in wardrobe

Scott's built-in wardrobe could rival a hotel

A walk-in wardrobe is the epitome of luxury when it comes to home organisation, and Scott has shared a glimpse inside his sleek and stylish dressing room space several times.

Echoing the same uber-slick interiors as the rest of his Manchester home, Scott's wardrobe appears to be an extension of his light-filled bedroom, complete with open storage and a large floor-length mirror. 

Scott Thomas lights a stick of insense

Scott's choice of art reflects his music taste

The former club promoter's choice in music translates into the artwork hanging on the walls of his bachelor pad, including portraits of Drake and Chris Brown. 

