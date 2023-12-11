Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott's swanky bar at £1m London home looks like something out of MIC

Sam Thompson may have just been crowned King of the I'm A Celebrity jungle, but that doesn't mean he isn't looking forward to reuniting with his girlfriend Zara McDermott.

The Strictly Come Dancing star, who was eliminated from the competition in Week Five, explained on Instagram that she thought she may still be competing in the BBC show so didn't make plans to go to Australia to take part in the famous bridge reunion that takes place when a celebrity leaves the jungle.

Instead, the couple have a big reunion ahead of them as Sam makes his way back to the UK, where Zara will no doubt be waiting in their West London home.

© Instagram Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson live together in London

The couple bought a £1 million property together three years ago, undergoing extensive renovations since 2021 in a bid to turn the space into their 'dream' lovenest.

The stunning townhouse, which neighbours Sam's sister Louise Thompson's family home, boasts several lavish interior features that could rival a five-star hotel.

Despite the integrated coffee station, the illuminated marble bathroom, bespoke wardrobes and sleek underground utility area, nothing is as chic as their home cinema room...

Inside the couple's bespoke cinema room Taking to their home Instagram account, @thethompsonproject, Zara shared a gallery of photos of the couple's bespoke cinema room, which she revealed was formerly a storage space.



The plush cream sofa The snug cinema space features a large projector screen and plush cream sofa, which backs onto an art-deco inspired bar which wouldn't look out of place in an episode of Made in Chelsea.



The fully stocked bar Zara and Sam's ultra-suave hosting space is decked out with mirrored cabinets stocked with spirits, while crystal whiskey decanters line the countertops. From martini glasses to tumblers, pick-n-mix sweets to cocktail shakers, the MIC sweethearts have everything they need to replicate a night out at one of Chelsea's star-studded bars.

