Sam Thompson and Zara McDermott's swanky bar at £1m London home looks like something out of MIC

The I'm A Celebrity winner and Strictly Come Dancing star live together in West London

Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson
Georgia Brown
Georgia BrownSenior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
Sam Thompson may have just been crowned King of the I'm A Celebrity jungle, but that doesn't mean he isn't looking forward to reuniting with his girlfriend Zara McDermott.

The Strictly Come Dancing star, who was eliminated from the competition in Week Five, explained on Instagram that she thought she may still be competing in the BBC show so didn't make plans to go to Australia to take part in the famous bridge reunion that takes place when a celebrity leaves the jungle. 

Instead, the couple have a big reunion ahead of them as Sam makes his way back to the UK, where Zara will no doubt be waiting in their West London home. 

Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson cuddling in black and white© Instagram
Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson live together in London

The couple bought a £1 million property together three years ago, undergoing extensive renovations since 2021 in a bid to turn the space into their 'dream' lovenest. 

The stunning townhouse, which neighbours Sam's sister Louise Thompson's family home, boasts several lavish interior features that could rival a five-star hotel. 

Despite the integrated coffee station, the illuminated marble bathroom, bespoke wardrobes and sleek underground utility area, nothing is as chic as their home cinema room... 

Inside the couple's bespoke cinema room

Love Island on television

Taking to their home Instagram account, @thethompsonproject, Zara shared a gallery of photos of the couple's bespoke cinema room, which she revealed was formerly a storage space.

The plush cream sofa

Cream sofa in cinema room with home bar

The snug cinema space features a large projector screen and plush cream sofa, which backs onto an art-deco inspired bar which wouldn't look out of place in an episode of Made in Chelsea.

The fully stocked bar

Home bar stocked with martini glasses and alchohol at Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson's home

Zara and Sam's ultra-suave hosting space is decked out with mirrored cabinets stocked with spirits, while crystal whiskey decanters line the countertops. 

From martini glasses to tumblers, pick-n-mix sweets to cocktail shakers, the MIC sweethearts have everything they need to replicate a night out at one of Chelsea's star-studded bars.

The plush bouclé bar stools

Bar stools at a lavish fully stocked bar

"We are totally in love and obsessed with this space," Zara penned on Instagram, adding in a separate post that it was a "room of dreams."

"What a room!" quipped a fan on social media, as another wrote: "This looks dangerously cosy."

