Inside Zara McDermott and Sam Thompson's £1m London home with secret cinema room

Zara McDermott, 26, is partnered up with Graziano Di Prima for her weekly Strictly Come Dancing appearances, but back home she is loved up with her boyfriend and fellow former Made in Chelsea star, Sam Thompson.

The couple resided in a £1 million property that's undergone extensive renovations, including a basement transformation and a kitchen refit. Zara and Sam both like to share videos and photos from their gorgeous home, and once you see the showroom-worthy décor, you'll see why.

There's one reason that some people would hate Zara's home though, and that's the divisive feature of living next door to your sister-in-law! Thankfully Zara gets on incredibly well with Sam's sister, Louise Thompson.

© zara mcdermott Zara shares her home with partner Sam

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Zara explained: "Our bathrooms are right next to each other. My nephew's bathroom is right next to my dressing room bathroom so sometimes I'm like, 'Are they having bath time?' We are so lucky, we're so privileged and Sam's mum lives on the road behind us so we're all in a little triangle."

Zara McDermott's kitchen Zara poses in her beautiful kitchen The stars have had their cooking space totally revamped and it now features a giant island with in-built sink and trendy panelling. A trio of pendant lights hang above the island making it a focal point and they have opted for a very chic herringbone flooring.

Zara McDermott's garden They keep their garden immaculate Living in London, Zara and Sam don't have the biggest of gardens, however, their semi-detached property boasts a very neat and tidy outdoor space where they have sun loungers for sun-soaked days outside.

Zara McDermott's living room There's a monochrome theme in the living room The lounge has a modern monochrome design with white walls, an all-white, cloud-like sofa and statement art on the walls.

Zara McDermott's bathroom How stunning is their bathroom? Zara declared it their dream bathroom when she took to Instagram for the big reveal of their pretty powder room. The space wouldn't look out of place in a five-star hotel with its unique ribbed free-standing bath and quirky lights in the corner. It looks so zen!