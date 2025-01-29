Luca Bish is giving Love Island a second chance for the current series of All-Stars.

The first time the 25-year-old headed to the villa in Majorca in 2022 he was partnered up with Gemma Owen.

This time, the fishmonger-turned-reality-star has headed to South Africa for the 2025 series and is currently partnered up with Grace Jackson.

© Instagram Luca has returned to Love Island for the AllStars series

When Luca isn't sunning himself in the Love Island villa, he spends a lot of time in Brighton, specifically at the Bish family's mansion which has lots of eye-catching art pieces and plenty of monochrome décor.

1/ 5 © Instagram One photo of the former Celebrity MasterChef contestant, taken before his TV fame, shows Luca sitting on the staircase of the house. The carpet on the stairs is a monochrome pattern and the bannisters have been painted black, giving the hallway an ultra-luxe feel. There is also black and white panelling on the walls and two glittering light fittings hanging down from the ceiling.

2/ 5 © TikTok Upstairs, the black and white carpet has continued onto the landing and there is also a brightly coloured piece of art on the wall. Luca's sister, Claudia, shared a TikTok video of the home and it seems she had a hand in the design process. One shot from her video also shows how the landing has three bear figurines standing on top of Perspex platforms. The bears are art pieces and one of them appears to be a Keith Haring creation and is adorned with his signature animated drawings.

3/ 5 © Instagram The living room has also been decorated in a monochrome palette and features black flooring with a light-coloured rug and white armchairs with black piping detailing. A white vase filled with eucalyptus is positioned on the windowsill, while a Balenciaga blanket has been placed on the armchair to add a high-end finishing touch.



4/ 5 © Instagram Another shot of the living room shows that the family also has Hermes cushions – cementing their love for big designer brands. Similarly, the kitchen features the same polished interiors, with white cabinets and marble worktops and splashbacks, with spotlights in the ceiling and strip lighting underneath the cabinets.



5/ 5 © Instagram The garden looks equally impressive in this selfie Luca shared on his social media. In the background, the enormous garden is on full display including a full-size pool which is surrounded by a patio and plenty of greenery.



The Bish family's famous connections

When Luca was last in the Love Island villa, fans were delightfully baffled when his family's connection to the musician Nick Cave came to light.

Writing in his weekly newsletter, The Red Hand Files, the Bad Seeds singer revealed at the time that he and his wife were throwing their full support behind Luca and then-girlfriend Gemma Owen for a very touching reason.

Luca is back for Love Island AllStars View post on Instagram

Nick wrote: "At the moment, the defining difference between Susie and me is that she watches Love Island, and I don't. Susie watches Love Island because we know one of the contestants."

"Luca was a school friend of our twins, Arthur and Earl. As a consequence, Susie and I became friends with Luca's parents, Maria and Michael. After Arthur died, in the early days of that terrible, chaotic first week, Maria turned up on our doorstep with a tray of lasagne and basically looked after us.

"Maria was the one constant through a time of horror and confusion, when scores of despairing and commiserating people came and went."