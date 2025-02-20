Dragons' Den star Emma Grede's staggering Bel-Air home with husband and four kids

Dragons' Den welcomed a new face to its recent series when business mogul Emma Grede joined the panel as a guest dragon for the BBC show.

Although she's new to the den, Emma, 42, is no stranger to success in the world of business and high-flying companies.

Emma, who grew up in East London, has made a name for herself in the States and, as of last, she had a net worth of more than $300 million.

© Getty Images for EBONY Emma Grede attends EBONY Power 100 Gala 2024 at Nya Studios on November 17, 2024 in Los Angeles, California

Emma has had huge success with well-known brands, particularly ones associated with the Kardashians.

She's the CEO of Good American – Khloe's denim apparel label – and she's the co-founder of Skims, the womenswear brand that she started with Kim.

In 2021, Emma and Kris Jenner co-founded Safely, a cleaning company, while Emma and her husband, Jens, have shares in Khy, Kylie Jenner's new fashion lie.

Before joining Dragons' Den, she appeared on the US version of the show, Shark Tank, and was the first Black woman to serve as an investor on the show.

Emma Grede's family home in Bel-Air is stunning View post on Instagram

With all of her glittering success, it's no wonder that she has a staggeringly beautiful house to show for it.

After moving Stateside in the 2000s, she soon met Jens – also a marketing pro and entrepreneur – and the two married in 2012.

Together, they share four children, Grey, Lola, and twins Lake and Rafferty. See their family home here…

1/ 5 © Instagram Kitchen Although Emma and Jens have a beautiful clifftop home in Malibu, they spend most of their time at their gorgeous home in Bel-Air. This photo shows Emma in their enormous kitchen. Throughout the centre of the room, they have a rectangular, marble worktop where they prepare food. Above hangs lighting and a utensil rack. Meanwhile, further down there is seating. On the other side of the wall, there are plenty of windows and a large sink, while at the end of the island is the cooking oven and hob area.

2/ 5 © Instagram Bedroom This adorable photo shows Emma with her four children all cuddled up with her in her huge bed. The master bedroom has a neutral-toned boucle headboard plus beige blankets and linen. There are also windows by the bedside table to let in lots of light and cream lamps.

3/ 5 © Instagram Front porch The front porch of the home looks so impressive and inviting. The huge doorway leads into their hallway and either side of the door has two circular windows. We also get a peak of the window above the front door which allows more light into the open and grand entrance hall.



4/ 5 © Instagram Garden We get a glimpse of their mammoth garden in this sweet photo of Jens and their children. The rear garden has a huge amount of space while a seating area is nestled underneath a pretty pergola. The family also have a pool and plenty of loungers, too. We can also spot a cute Wendy house at the bottom of their garden – perfect for their little ones.

5/ 5 © Instagram Dining room How stunning is Emma's dining room? We imagine she hosts gorgeous parties in this space.

MORE: Sharon Osbourne issues urgent plea from doorstep of $18m LA mansion with Ozzy

MORE: Tiger Woods' fitness centre at $54m home to recover from 'tough times'