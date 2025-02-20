Sharon Osbourne issues emotional plea from doorstep of $18m LA mansion with Ozzy

Sharon Osbourne, 72, gave fans a rare glimpse inside the entryway of the $18 million LA mansion she shares with her husband, Black Sabbath rocker Ozzy Osbourne, 76, on Wednesday.

Sitting on the front porch of the sprawling property, Sharon wore denim jeans and a tailored black blazer to issue a desperate plea to her 1.5 million Instagram followers.

"Please help get trophy hunting banned. Let's get the ban done now," the former X Factor judge said passionately, whilst giving a view of her ornate interiors.

The striking exterior of the couple's property was given a rare close up in Sharon's video - with the huge lunette entranceway and ornate wall surrounding the building making it look more like a Gothic castle than a family home.

Behind Sharon, viewers caught a glimpse of her dark interiors, including medieval-inspired shelves, a glowing ornate lantern and arched doorways. The front door was equally grand, boasting carved detailing in the wood and a large iron door knocker reminiscent of a Disney villain's lair.

Sharon and Ozzy's LA mansion is for sale

After living in the City of Angels for over 20 years, the couple listed their Hancock Park home for sale. According to Variety, the family bought the sprawling property for $12 million, but are set to make millions of dollars in profit after they listed it for an eye-watering $18million.

The couple's home costs 17 times an average LA property and has 9,000 square feet of space. The home also boasts large manicured grounds at the front, where Sharon and Ozzy exercise their 11 dogs.

The couple were set to relocate back to the UK after over 20 years of living stateside, but Ozzy is living with Parkinson's disease, and his condition has left them tied to the US.

The family's LA home boasts a perfectly manicured garden

The rocker was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 2019 but didn't share the news with his fans until January 2020.It was discovered that he had the neurodegenerative disorder after a fall at his Los Angeles home, which required him to undergo surgery and aggravated a 16-year-old spinal injury.

Appearing on Good Morning America with his wife, Ozzy admitted the diagnosis was "terribly challenging".

As for moving back to the UK, Sharon explained in a recent episode of their own podcast: "It just seems that every time we're set to go, something happens with Ozzy's health.

"We'll get there," she reassured Ozzy.