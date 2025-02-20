Jack Nicholson's $59m luxury Aspen hideaway sold to famous sports star

As a retired actor, Jack Nicholson prefers to spend a lot of his time at his beloved home in Beverly Hills where he undoubtedly laps up the scorching Californian sun.

However, the three-time Oscar-winning Hollywood also famously owned a property in the chilly mountains of Aspen, Colorado, where the avid skier spent plenty of time in between film projects.

The One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest star purchased a home in the area – which, to this day, is a celebrity hotspot during slope season – in 1980 and lived there until 2013.

© Getty Images Jack Nicholson pictured in 2018

According to his biography written by Dennis McDougal, Jack bought a previous property in Aspen, but the television reception was insufficient, meaning he was unable to watch his beloved LA Lakers' NBA games, so he packed his belongings and quickly moved into another property in the area, a Victorian home made up of wooden structures that cost him, $555,000.

Jack's private home was redeveloped and renovated after he moved out. According to Aspen Times, the 15,000-square-foot house was sold by the actor to alcohol heiress Ellen Bronfman Hauptman for a cool $11 million.

After undergoing significant remodelling in 2015, the house grew in value tremendously.

More recently, Jack's former home was sold to professional hockey player turned successful business mogul Patrick Dovigi for almost $60 million in September last year.

Though Jack hasn't been a resident for over a decade, one old photograph shows how his former home, appropriately, resembled a stylish ski lodge inside.

The house featured a large brown suede sofa, with bright artwork and patterns on the wall.

The exterior was once a green shade with white accents framing windows and doors. A veranda stretched from the front around to the side of the house.

Jack Nicholson's property portfolio

Meanwhile, the 87-year-old actor now predominantly resides at his $10 million home on Mulholland Drive in California.

© Getty Images Jack Nicholson's Beverly Hills home in 1996

He purchased the Beverly Hills home in the late 1960s and has lived there ever since. The A Few Good Men actor's home sits on acres of land and features a terrace overlooking the Franklin Canyon Reservoir.

There is also a pool and a garden terrace where he can host family and friends.

© NBC/SaturdayNightLive Jack Nicholson and his daughter at the SNL 50th anniversary event in NYC last week

Jack has even purchased neighboring properties over the years including the lot next door which was previously owned by his close friend, Hollywood legend Marlon Brando.

The pair worked together on the film The Missouri Breaks and formed a great friendship. Marlon and Jack were neighbors until Marlon's death in 2004.