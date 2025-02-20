Tiger Woods' fitness centre at $54m home to recover from 'tough times'

Tiger Woods home on Jupiter Island comes with an eye-watering price tag of $54 million so it's not surprising that the sprawling home has many impressive features.

The golfing legend, 49, has lived in the property in Florida since 2006 and over the years has made it his haven.

In 2021, Tiger spent more time at home than he usually does as the sportsman was involved in a horrific car crash that required emergency surgery on his fractured leg and ankle.

© TGL via Getty Images Tiger Woods of Jupiter Links Golf Club warms up before their TGL presented by SoFi match /aboat SoFi Center on January 27, 2025

Tiger Woods' health centre at home was perfect for post-surgery recovery

Unlike others who are in need of medical assistance, Tiger is fortunate in that his home has all the health facilities he needed at the time while he was recovering.

According to the architectural website, Re-Thinking the Future, the father-of-two's mansion has a guest house where his medical staff, trainers and coaches can stay, meaning his team could go to him for treatment, negating the need for Tiger to leave the comfort of his own home.

© Instagram The golf star after recovering from surgery

Tiger's house also has an oxygen treatment room, a state-of-the-art gym, tennis courts, a golf course that spans 12 acres plus two swimming pools, one for laps and the other for diving, so when the athlete needed to rehab his leg following surgery and begin to rebuild his fitness, the extensive sport-focused specifications were conveniently on his doorstep.

Tiger Woods' health woes

In a press conference after the crash, Tiger reflected on the time he spent recovering at home and made a joke that he only realized just how vast the property is when he had to use crutches to get around.

"I built a really nice house but I didn't realise how big it was until you start putting crutches on. I am on the better side of it but still have a long way to go," he said at the time.

"It's been a lot of hard work. There were some really tough times, just laying there.

© Getty Images Tiger Woods with his two children Sam and Charlie

"I was in a hospital bed for three months. It's hard to explain how difficult it's been, to be immobile for three months. I was just looking forward to getting outside, that was a goal of mine."

Tiger's leg injury isn't the only health struggle he's had over the years. Like many athletes, the sportsman has suffered various injuries and he's undergone surgery on his back multiple timkes.

© Instagram Tiger Woods shared a statement regarding the passing of his mother Kultida "Tida" Woods

Despite his previous health issue, Tiger appears to be back in the game fighting fit.

The athlete is currently away from home in California where he is competing at the TGL tournament that he and fellow golf champ Rory McIlroy set up themselves.

Though at the beginning of the month, he took a short break following the death of his beloved mother, Kultida.