Discover the lesser-known hack to power up your struggling radiators

As a person who majorly feels the cold, I'm always looking for hacks to keep me toasty during the autumn/winter months. I hadn't heard about the concept of radiator fans until SpeedComfort got in touch with me. With the promise of "improved distribution of warm air" to heat your room twice as fast, I was keen to know more. The fans attach under the radiator out of sight and start working automatically to push hot air around your room. Could this device really help me feel super cosy in my chilly lounge?

Why should you trust me?

As Homes Editor I'm here to give my honest opinion about homeware products I've tested out at my family home. I've trialled this device in one of my coldest rooms at home, my lounge, which has two outside walls so it's the perfect test.

Here's what comes in the dual pack

How much do radiator fans cost?

Okay, so there is an initial layout of money, with one fan coming in at £59.95 and a set of two being £99.95, but the premise is that you will save on heating in the long run. In fact, the research suggests a 22 per cent saving on heating bills as your home will heat up faster and you'll feel warmer so will be able to turn your thermostat down.

Before you question the electricity bill that comes with the device, the company has calculated that the cost to you for one fan is just 32p a year based on 1,200 running hours. I think if you're looking for a quick fix to save money this isn't necessarily a fast-track solution because of the up-front cost but if you're struggling to heat your room effectively, it's genius.

I even managed to install with my young son playing nearby

Are radiator fans easy to install?

Are radiator fans noisy?

There is a low humming noise that comes from the fans when they automatically fire up when the radiator starts emitting heat but it's no louder than my electric fire buzz. Just a really low murmur that could potentially send you to sleep. You can totally still hear the TV!

The radiator I chose for the extra boost

What are the pros of radiator fans?

Well, first off, the major pro is that they really work. My room definitely heated up faster with the aid of two fans positioned below the radiator. Other pros are the fact that installation is incredibly simple, and the fans themselves tuck up under the radiator. My radiators are standard doubles, but the device is also suitable for other types of models (just make sure you check before ordering).

What are the cons of radiator fans?

I understand that the fans need to run somehow, but the unsightly electric cable running from my radiator to the nearby plug does bother me. I think if I moved the fans to my bedroom where I can tuck the wire around the back of a bedside cabinet it would be ideal. If you don't have a plug close to your radiator, you could face quite a trail of cord around your room. So, I think the main downside for me would be the electrical cord.

The only downside of the amazing fans

Where can I buy radiator fans?

As well as directly from the brand, SpeedComfort fans are available from a range of different online retailers like Curry's, Robert Dyas and Lakeland.