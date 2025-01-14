7 ways to stay warm in bed without switching on the heating

This winter, the UK has been hit by snowstorms and freezing temperatures and many of us are looking of ways to stay toasty and warm without paying more for heating due to the growing cost of energy bills.

Sleep experts at Online-Bedrooms.co.uk have revealed seven cheap ways to warm up at night without racking up a bigger gas bill.

Cat Wiltshire of Online Bedrooms says: "Sleeping with the heating on at night generally isn't recommended and many people are looking for ways to stay warm without cranking up the heating. Simple hacks can go a long way when trying to achieve comfort in bed at night."

Tips to stay warm in bed

Hot water bottle hack

Add an extra step into your pre-bed routine to guarantee a warm bed when you climb in. Place a hot water bottle on your mattress to heat up your sleeping spot. Just remember to remove before you snooze as they pose a burn risk.

Layer up your bedding

Using multiple layers like a blanket and then a duvet will create insulating air pockets and will allow you to adjust the warmth by removing layers.

Electric blanket

When used responsibly, electric blankets are a great way to warm up the bed before going to sleep. Many now also come with a safety timer feature to avoid overheating eliminating any risk of a fire. HELLO! HQ favourites start from £15.40 – check out the round-up.

© Getty Images Move your bed away from the window

What to wear

Instead of sleeping in thick pyjamas, opt for layers instead. This way you'll be able to keep warm throughout the night and easily remove layers if you become too hot. Fluffy socks and thermal pyjamas are two great hacks for staying cosy.

Bed positioning

If your bed is near a window, you may feel the cold creeping in, even if it is double glazed. Consider moving the bed closer to the middle of the room for maximum heat.

Draw those curtains

Drawing the curtains in the early evening can help keep the cold outside and keep the warmth indoors. But remember to keep them open during the day to allow the sun to shine into your home and create warmth.

Draw your curtains when the sun sets

Drink warm milk

Drinking a warm cup of milk before bed will help to heat up the body from the inside, making you feel warmer. Milk also contains tryptophan which helps the body prepare for sleeping – win, win!