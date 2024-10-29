14 cosy things on Amazon that will keep you warm (and save you money)

Have you put your heating on now that autumn is in full swing? Join the club. With chilly temperatures outside, we're shopping for anything that will make us feel all warm and cosy while at home in our living room watching TV.

The thing is, being cosy at home doesn't have to cost the earth. Turn down your heating for a moment and invest in some of these genius Amazon buys we've found on Amazon.

It's worth noting, there are some practical things you can do as well. Seal any drafts you might have in your home - you can use weatherstripping or caulk around your windows and doors to prevent the chill getting in. Be sure to close doors in your home to keep the warmth in - this might seem obvious but it works wonders.

Obviously you can choose your home clothes wisely - you can't beat a cosy sweatshirt or an Oodie for the sofa, but scroll down and you'll see even more cosy options. Warm blankets on your sofa will also help, too.

At the moment we have some sunshine popping up throughout the day - when the sun's shining, open those curtains to let the natural warmth come inside, but be sure to close the curtains come nightfall.

Another top tip we've found is to clean your radiators and vents - the dust can reduce the heat flow.

So, if you're always complaining about being cold, we're here to give you some cosy life essentials.

How we chose the best cosy must-haves

We searched high and low on Amazon to find the most cosy must-haves. Think blankets with plush materials, products that heat up electrically or even rechargeable devices to help keep costs down.

Silentnight Teddy Fleece Duvet Set © Amazon Editor's Note: Fleece bedding? Yes, please. Experience a warm hug-like feeling full of teddy fleece softness as you snuggle into cosy comfort each night. What's more, this doesn't even need to be ironed.

MONHOUSE Heated Throw © Amazon Editor's Note: Anyone would love to feel cosy and warm wrapped up in pure luxury with this premium electric heated throw with a super soft, plush grey finish - just the thing for those cold evenings when you want to snuggle up on the sofa or settle down in bed for the night. This one has nine heat settings and a 9-hour programmable timer function.

Muldale Hot Bowl Holder for Soup © Amazon Editor's Note: When you're chilly and only a Heinz tomato soup will do! This cosy soup hugger bowl will come in very handy if you like to eat your soup in front of the TV or tucked up in bed. They come in a set of 4 in fun colours: blue, black, grey, and red. So you can find the perfect colour to match your kitchen décor.

Beurer FW20UK Cosy Foot Warmer © Amazon Editor's Note: The Beurer FW20 Foot Warmer provides therapeutic warmth to cold feet - bliss! It's oversized to accommodate all sizes and it turns off automatically after 90 minutes.

Vivo Technologies Portable Fast Drying Electric Clothes Dryer © Amazon Editor's Note: We predict this will be a real gamechanger. Not only does it dry your clothes, but it also heats your home. One shopper reported that since she started using it, she hasn't had to put the heating on! According to the manufacturer, it costs approx 34p per hour to run, which is much cheaper than most tumble dryers.

Catalonia Classy Wearable Blanket with Sleeves and Foot Pocket © Amazon Editor's Note: Don't pretend that you don't want one of these right now. And if you don't, perhaps we should tell you that this has sleeves, a foot muff and two pockets to store your remote control or your phone. Brilliant.

Amazon Basics ECO Oscillating Portable Tower Heater © Amazon Editor's Note: This electric heater has three modes to choose from; there's a high heat mode, a low heat mode, and an eco mode which auto switches between high and low heats based on the current room temperature to save energy. Compared with traditional heaters, they consume less power, which greatly saves electricity bills.

Heated Eye Mask © Amazon Editor's Note: Nowadays our eyes are all staring at screens and can get tired, dry or itchy, but this Vindar Heated Eye mask provides continuous heat to soothe your eyes. It'll feel lovely and cosy as well. And don't worry, there's no battery inside. The eye mask is powered by USB cable which means you can charge as you go.

Back Massager With Heat © Amazon Editor's Note: Ooh, how dreamy would this be? The unique square pillow shape is ergonomic and fits your body perfectly. The back massager has four massage nodes and powerful heating function. It will be amazing for fatigue and soreness, and for keeping warm.

Winter Heated Vest © Amazon Editor's Note: How genius is this extra-large wrap heating pad which can easily cover most areas of your body. The rapid heating function allows you to feel warm in 30 seconds, quickly reaching your desired temperature to give you maximum relaxation. It features a double switch button, which can control the front and rear heating parts individually or at the same time as needed. The abdomen, waist, and spine have 5 heat-generating parts, and at the touch of a button, 3 adjustable heat settings can be achieved, blue for low, white for medium, and red for high.

Rechargeable Hand Warmer © Amazon Editor's Note: The OCOOPA hand warmer is rechargeable and provides real comfort. It offers dual-sided heating in just 3 seconds. An ideal choice for outdoor sports like hunting, camping, or golf. Pocket-sized, and with a smooth and warm surface, and lightweight, silicone corner protection anti-drop. It’s just everything you need if you know someone who's outside a lot or suffers with cold hands.

Heated Socks © Amazon Editor's Note: If your feet are always cold, a pair of heated socks will do the trick. Genius! These heated socks come with a powerful, long-lasting battery that offers up to 8 hours of warmth at the lowest setting and up to 3 hours on the highest. They're ideal for outdoor activities, but would be also brilliant to wear while watching Netflix.



Cosy Hot Water Bottle © Amazon Editor's Note: This 2-litre hot water bottle will be the gift that keeps on giving. Whether you use it for snuggling with in bed, or in your home office, you'll be in for a treat.