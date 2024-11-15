Martin Lewis' apology to fans as he battles to save consumers money

Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis has said "sorry" to his 1.1 million followers on Instagram as he works harder than ever to debunk complex finance issues and save consumers money.

The money pro, who sometimes presents Good Morning Britain, has issued an apology in the bio of his Instagram profile. It reads: "Founder @moneysavingexp, Money & Mental Health Policy Institute, and (ish)the #MartinLewis Money Show ITV. New (PS sorry I don't do private messages)."

WATCH: Martin Lewis relives difficult time after mother's death live on air

Martin regularly appears on This Morning and opens the phone lines to answer messages for members of the public, and he always has audience participation on his own show, The Martin Lewis Money Show Live, but he has drawn the line at responding to everyone who asks him a message online.

On his website, Martin also admits to being inundated with people in desperate situations. "My overflowing email bag of desperation from people who can't afford their energy bills," he penned in a foreword for a 'Heat the Human' article.

Martin Lewis works hard to educate people on economics

Martin has dedicated his career to helping people and he is often seen as the people's hero with many of them suggesting he should run for government!

When Martin appeared on GMB last month, X (formerly known as Twitter) was filled with praise for the star. "Can we have Martin Lewis as the male anchor @GMB. Please? The most versatile, informed, funny, and interesting of the other two. Thanks," tweeted one.

"Martin, you are a legend, you help so many people and make difficult money subjects easy to understand. Thank you," penned another. Meanwhile, a third declared: "Martin is easily the best male co-host GMB has."

Co-host Susanna Reid agreed and at the top of the programme said: "Martin, it's wonderful to have you back in the studio!"

© Photo: Rex Martin presenting alongside Susanna Reid

As Christmas is approaching, Martin will be busier than ever encouraging people to not overspend this festive season. His team has put together 48 Christmas saving tips and we're obsessed with the great ideas – particularly the ones that the kids will love like wrapping a box full of balloons as an affordable gift. Genius!

Who is Martin Lewis?

© Photo: Twitter Martin with his wife Lara

Martin was born in 1972 and spent his childhood around Manchester. Martin suffered a great tragedy when his mother, Susan Lewis, was killed in a car accident two days before his 12th birthday. In the years since, Martin has bravely spoken out about his grief and on GMB he said: "I lost my mum just before I was 12. It was very sudden. And it's something I struggle to talk about... It took me a very long time to recover from that."

He has been married to BBC journalist Lara Lewington since 2009 and they share a daughter together who they welcomed in 2012. She is called Sapphire Susan Lewis in tribute to his late mother.

© Photo: Getty Images Martin has an OBE

Martin was awarded an OBE in 2014 for services to consumer rights and charitable services.