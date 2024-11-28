I'm an energy expert and these 4 common mistakes cost you £230 a year

If you're anything like me, the cold snap in the UK has got you cranking up the heating, reaching for the electric blanket and having more cups of tea to stay warm, but all of these things are racking up my heating bill. We've got the lowdown from energy comparison expert Greg Wilson of Quote Zone on the biggest issues causing your bills to skyrocket.

These very common but costly mistakes could have you spending an extra £231.95 per year!

1. Using kitchen appliances that are expensive to run could cost you £58 per year

"Opting for energy-efficient appliances can save you money in the long run. The most energy efficient choice is a slow cooker, which costs under 5p per hour to run, versus an oven which costs 60p per hour. Over time, choosing a slow cooker could save you up to nearly £60 per year. If you are in a rush, air fryers are another more energy-efficient alternative to ovens and cost around 42p per hour."

2. Using your dishwasher too much could cost you £84.24 a year

"Your dishwasher consumes a lot of energy and runs for a long period each time it is switched on, making it one of the most expensive appliances in the kitchen to use. The combined energy and water usage for each cycle can cost around 54p. Cutting back to running your dishwasher four times a week instead of every day will save you £1.62 per week, which equates to £84.24 every year."

3. Overfilling your kettle could cost you £10 a year

"As one of the most commonly used appliances in the kitchen, kettles contribute to higher energy bills for many households. If you aren’t willing to cut back on the number of cuppas made each day, making sure not to overfill the kettle can help keep costs down. Filling the kettle with more water than you need could be costing you an additional £10 per year in energy."

4. Leaving appliances on standby could cost £79.71 per year

"Most households are oblivious to how much appliances left on standby are actually costing them. Did you know you could save nearly £80 per year just by switching things off after use? The most energy draining appliances are electronic devices such as desktop computers (£11.58 per year) and gaming consoles (£23.82), which are almost always left on standby. Other energy sucking appliances like washing machines, tumble dryers, coffee makers and smart speakers should also be turned off after use to help save on energy costs."