Amanda Holden's extravagant feature in grand hallway costs up to £100k

Amanda Holden is no stranger to glamour.

The television star always looks her best whether on the judging panel of Britain's Got Talent or while working on her morning radio show on Heart FM, and so it's not surprising that her home is equally dazzling.

The 53-year-old lives at home in Surrey with her husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters, Lexi and Hollie and the entrance hall of their home has the most extra feature that could easily cost up to £100k.

Amanda's house is said to be worth £7 million and, from what we've seen, it's staggeringly impressive. The mansion has a spacious driveway for plenty of cars and a large porch that leads through into a grand hallway that could be mistaken for a five-star hotel.

Amanda's extravagant hallway with pricey, 'gold-standard' feature

The pristine marble floor tiles are a stylish black and white checkered pattern, adding a luxurious feel as soon as they walk through the door.

The bannisters are dark wood and have been painted black to complement the monochrome theme, as have the window panes, which contrast with the pristine white walls.

However, the piece de résistance of the space is undoubtedly the grand piano placed in the centre of the hallway.

Although the brand of Amanda's piano isn't known for certain, it looks like the real deal. If the star has opted for a classic, industry-standard make, such as Steinway & Sons, then she could have easily forked out an amount between £10,000 and over £100,000.

Amanda trained in performing arts at Mountview Academy of Theatre Art in London and has expressed her adoration for the stage plenty of times, so it's likely Amanda still flexes her musical muscles and plays on the ivory keys from the comfort of her own home.

Steinway & Sons are described as the 'gold standard' and have been the trusted supplier of grand pianos for orchestras and professional musicians for more than 170 years.

Other elements of Amanda's home are just as impressive.

The star's kitchen, living room and daughter's bedroom have been designed with the Beverly Hills Hotel in mind, with green, pink and white floral accents.

Amanda's dining room looks like a jungle haven with stunning animal print on the walls, dark wooden interiors and mood lighting.

However, as proud as Amanda is of her home, she's not opposed to moving and previously told Great British Life she could be persuaded to move back to Hampshire, where she grew up.

"I would never rule out moving back to my roots one day. Bishop's Waltham was a lovely town to grow up in and it still is," she said.

"When I was four, we moved to Waltham Chase, which is another lovely spot just near Bishop's Waltham, so there was the best of everything, town, countryside and if we went in one direction we were in Portsmouth and if we went in the opposite direction we were in Winchester."