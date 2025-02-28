Amanda Holden on family upheaval away from £7m Surrey mansion

Amanda Holden is back on our screens in a double dose as she appears in Britain's Got Talent and Amanda & Alan's Spanish Job. The star resides in Surrey in a £7 million mansion she acquired in 2023, and she lives with her husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters, Lexi, 19, and Hollie, 13.

WATCH: Amanda Holden's dining room transformation is incredible

While Amanda is happy at home at the moment, in an unearthed interview she admits she would move even further out of London, chasing her Hampshire roots.

Speaking to Great British Life, the presenter said: "Because of my work I live near London now but I would never rule out moving back to my roots one day."

© Shutterstock Amanda Holden had a happy childhood in Hampshire

Reminiscing about her childhood, the star had fond memories of living in Bishop’s Waltham and Waltham Chase.

“Bishop's Waltham was a lovely town to grow up in and it still is,” she said. “When I was four we moved to Waltham Chase, which is another lovely spot just near Bishop’s Waltham, so there was the best of everything, town, countryside and if we went in one direction we were in Portsmouth and if we went in the opposite direction we were in Winchester. We lived at Tangledown, Lower Chase Road. I remember it well."

A flair for design

Amanda has impeccably designed her own property, and she's always keen to show off the incredible interiors online.

© Instagram Her eldest daughter Lexi has a green bedroom inspired by The Great Gatsby

Her daughters each have their own rooms, with two very different but equally amazing styles. The first room, belonging to Lexi, has art-deco vibes with a bottle-green velvet bed and matching green walls. Gold accents are dotted around the room for maximum glamour.

Amanda has given Hollie's room a Beverly Hills Hotel vibe with a statement four-poster bed in the middle. The botanical wallpaper is very eye-catching and Amanda has chosen matching cushions too. So cool!

© Instagram Amanda Holden's daughter's bedroom

Country retreat

Amanda's country home

Amanda Holden's Cotswolds retreat is in Chipping Norton, and the actress has spent years lovingly doing it up, calling herself an "amateur but a passionate wannabe interior designer" on Instagram, documenting the changes to her gorgeous property.

Her chic living room has wooden beams on the ceiling, and she's styled it with a large navy corner sofa.

Amanda's romances

Amanda and Chris tied the knot on 10 December 2008 at St Margaret's Church in Somerset. The stunning Christmas-themed nuptials even featured fake snow and ivy trimmings.

Amanda previously married Les Dennis in 1995 in a wedding covered exclusively by HELLO!.

© South Coast Press/Shutterstock Les Dennis and Amanda Holden got married in 1995

The two split briefly in 2000 after Amanda had an affair with Men Behaving Badly actor Neil Morrissey. A year later, the pair confirmed the end of their seven-year marriage.

Amanda has had a tough motherhood experience as she suffered a miscarriage in 2010, and in 2011, the TV presenter and partner Chris had a son, Theo, who was stillborn seven months into Amanda's pregnancy.