Amanda Holden's luxurious kitchen at £7m mansion she designed herself

Amanda Holden is an interior design enthusiast. The television and radio host not only hosts Amanda & Alan's Spanish Job – in which they flip run-down properties into gorgeous homes – but she applies a lot of what she knows to her own abode.

The Britian's Got Talent presenter has worked closely with fellow designers to redecorate her £7 million Surrey mansion where she lives with her husband Chris Hughes and daughters, Lexi, 19, and Hollie, 13.

© Instagram Amanda's pristine kitchen is styled with a green and white aesthetic

Amanda has proudly shown off a few of the rooms inside the house, and the kitchen is so luxurious.

One video shared on her social media caught our eye as it showed a revealing glimpse of the pretty room. Amanda was standing at the sink while filming, and behind her was an enormous mirror effect on the wall, so the entire room was shown in all its glory.

Amanda's sink is pristine porcelain and is placed in the centre of an island. The sink has stylish brass taps, one of which is an industrial-style design, making it stand out.

On the other side of the island is green and white cushioning, perhaps where a seat is placed underneath to add extra comfort.

© Instagram Amanda designed her home herself

Behind the sink is the main cooking surface where an electric hob is located, plus plenty of surface area for preparing, chopping and more.

Around the hob area are lots of cupboards for storage and, as mentioned, the splashback is a mirror with a gold tint, adding even more of a luxe feel to the room.

Reflected in the mirror, we can see that Amanda has opted for a stylish botanical theme. The wallpaper is covered with green plants which match the clean aesthetic of the entire room.

The other side of the kitchen also serves as a living space, with a huge cabinet full of pretty vases and ornaments, while stunning gold light fittings hang from the ceiling.

On the left side of the cabinet is where a television unit sits, which has been placed within the wall, making for a seamless finish. This also means the whole family can cook, socialise and watch television in the kitchen-living space.

© Instagram On the other side of the kitchen is a living area

Amanda Holden's seriously stylish interiors

The botanical theme is something Amanda has carried into other areas of the house, which pulls the entire house's interior design together beautifully.

The television host has been vocal about how she adores the interior style of the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles with its light pink, white and green aesthetic, something she has emulated throughout her lovely home.

© Instagram Amanda's daughter's room has a similar style

A similar style is seen in the hallway, with beautiful wallpaper on full display.

She has also taken the style into her daughter Hollie's bedroom. The botanical print on the walls is also replicated in the soft furnishings, and we also love the pink and white stripe accents.

The four-poster bed is also impressive and features a cosy pale pink two-seater sofa at the foot of the bed.