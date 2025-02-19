Amanda Holden's spa-worthy feature at £7m family home

Amanda Holden's impressive house in Surrey has plenty of wow-worthy features, but the house – estimated to be worth £7 million – has one element in particular that wouldn't look out of place at a luxury spa and hotel.

The Britain's Got Talent star, who lives in the home with her husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters, Lexi, 19, and Hollie, 13, took to social media to share a video from inside her bedroom and bathroom while discussing her top tips for the perfect night's sleep.

© Instagram Amanda Holden in her spa-worthy bathroom

Amanda Holden's en suite is practically an at-home spa

Amanda, 53, was sitting on her huge king-size bed in a fluffy white robe as she addressed the camera directly while explaining her wellness routine before bed.

The camera then panned to the enormous en suite in Amanda's home as she ran a bath and filled it with relaxing bath salts.

The Heart Radio DJ's bathroom features an ultra-luxe-looking free-standing bath which has been placed right by the large window.

The window's bottom half featured white shutters to add a layer of privacy as well as a stylish finish.

© Instagram The bath in the en suite is so plush

The bath also has a bronze waterfall-style tap which elevates the luxury even more. Next to the bath, Amanda has placed a tall mirror up against the wall.

In the reflection, we can spot another circular mirror hanging on the opposite wall, close to a white radiator.

© Instagram Amanda Holden and her family live in Surrey

Another shot of the bathroom, shown in a separate video, proves how stunning the other half of the room is.

The sink features the same bronze taps that are seen on the bathtub, making the room beautifully coordinated.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Amanda previously showed off a major transformation at her home

A large mirror hangs on the wall above the 'His and Hers' sinks while underneath are white cabinets for storing beauty products.

Amanda and Chris' en suite also features a shower – also with bronze accents – plus a huge, stunning light fitting.

Amanda's wow-worthy home

Amanda, Chris and their girls moved into their home after leaving their previous £5 million home – also in Surrey – behind.

The BGT judge is also a keen interior designer and has styled most of the rooms in her home herself.

© Instagram Amanda in her glam room at home

One element of the house that really stands out is her glam room where she often films her 'Get ready with me' videos.

The gorgeous room is monochrome with black and white stripes on the wall and dark wooden doors. Pops of colour thanks to the bright pink furniture make the room stand out.