Amanda Holden's impressive living room she entertains 'best friend' Simon Cowell in

After 18 series of Britain's Got Talent, it's no surprise that judges Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden are extremely close.

Simon even went so far as to call Amanda "the queen of Britain's Got Talent," saying of his decision to hire the Heart Radio DJ all those years ago: "I just knew it had to be Amanda because I'd met her and I really liked her, she was very funny and I just thought she'd fit the show perfectly."

Giving a rare insight into their bond, Simon added: "Fast forward 18 years and she’s still a huge success and we have become great friends. I do consider her one of my best friends."

Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell are close

The TV star pals are so close that they even spend a lot of time with one another's families, with Amanda enjoying dinners and evenings out with Simon, his partner Lauren Silverman, and their son Eric, 11.

© Instagram Amanda Holden and Lauren Silverman are friends too

Eric Cowell and Amanda's 13-year-old daughter, Hollie, are friends too, with the two families getting together in the Cotswolds, where they both own properties.

Watch the video below to see Amanda, Lauren, Eric and Hollie larking about in Amanda's living room…

WATCH: Amanda Holden and Eric Cowell have fun at home

As well as spending time at home, the two families are known to enjoy dog walks in the surrounding nature and frequent visits to local pubs.

© Photo: Instagram Simon enjoys walking with Eric

Amanda Holden's country home

Amanda Holden's Cotswolds retreat is in Chipping Norton, and the actress has spent years lovingly doing it up, calling herself an "amateur but a passionate wannabe interior designer" on Instagram, documenting the changes to her country property.

Fans lapped up the décor in Amanda's home when she shared an insight into the living area on Instagram, marvelling at the high ceilings with gorgeous wooden beams and large, exposed brick wall.

The BGT star added a plush velvet sofa courtesy of Loaf to the setup, painting the walls a country chic shade by Farrow & Ball.

© Instagram Amanda's living room has a plush sofa

She even had the windows replaced, opting for bespoke steel windows to let the light pour in.

The fireplace had a makeover too, with the presenter installing a white marble surround against a deep navy wall.

© Instagram Amanda overhauled her fireplace

Though her Cotswold pad makes the perfect base for entertaining celebrity pals, Amanda's Surrey home is her main residence, and it boasts a swimming pool and a hot tub too – what a dream!