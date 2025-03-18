Duchess Sophie's modern conservatory at private family home that's shrouded from public view 

When the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh moved into their marital home, Bagshot Park, in 1999, they were quick to put their own individual stamp on their forever home.

Prince Edward and Sophie, who are parents to Lady Louise and James, Earl of Wessex, spent millions on renovations over a two-year period, but one aspect of the building that they seemingly kept in its original form is the modern-looking conservatory.

© Getty The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh have lived at Bagshot Park since 1999

A photo showing the exterior of the property – taken before Edward and Sophie moved in as newlyweds – shows that the conservatory is tucked neatly away at the back of the house.

The Grade-II listed building sits on 51 acres of land, so the glass extension no doubt offers them fantastic views of their garden and the rolling hills of the Surrey countryside.

© David Hartley/Shutterstock The conservatory at Bagshot Park

Sophie and Edward's conservatory is also nestled next to a tall, manicured hedge, meaning that there is still an element of privacy as well as added greenery.

The photo is dated from 1997 but more modern aerial shots show that Sophie and Edward have largely kept to the original framing.

However, royal fans did get a glimpse inside the glass extension which displayed the room's modern upgrade.

In the centre of the conservatory, they've placed a large wooden table with plenty of chairs surrounding it – ideal for when the family dine together or host friends and relatives.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Duchess Sophie's royal life and marriage explored

They've also given the room a botanical makeover, filling it with potted plants in mixed sizes.

The orangery-style area also has a barbeque by the large doors which lead out onto the patio for when they fire up the coals in the summer.

© Getty Images The conservatory at the rear of the building is also seen in this shot

Sophie and Edward's ultra-private family home on Bagshot Park

Sophie and Edward have been raising their family at Bagshot Park since the late 1990s.

Though the grounds have been part of the Crown Estate for centuries, the present mansion was built in the place of a former home on the royal park in 1879.

Sophie and Edward live at Bagshot Park

Despite the family of four living there for years, they have rarely shown glimpses of their home.

With an exception for a couple of photoshoots in the conservatory and a dining hall, the interiors of the property have largely been kept under wraps.

However, thanks to birds-eye view photographs, their enormous garden has been put on full display.

One element of the impressive outdoor area is the half-moon terrace which is located at the rear of the building. It provides the most staggering view that they're lucky enough to call their back garden.

Bagshot Park's surrounding 51 acres of grounds - that cross the Surrey and Berkshire borders - are so vast they eventually lead to Windsor Great Park where Windsor Castle is situated.