Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie's never-pictured second home is extra special

Having multiple residences to choose from is very commonplace when you're a royal, just look at King Charles with his homes in Gloucestershire, London, Carmarthenshire to reference a few! Charles' brother Prince Edward has a very impressive 120-room main residence in Surrey, but he also has another place that's gone totally under the radar.

The Duke of Edinburgh has access to a Buckingham Palace apartment which is for use when he and his wife Sophie are in London for their royal duties.

© Getty Images Edward and Sophie have two royal residences

It has never been pictured inside and remains merely a base for practical purposes. His sister Princess Anne also has a residence there, for use when she's not at her main property, Gatcombe Park.

This would be an extra-special place for Edward due to the fact he was in fact raised in Buckingham Palace by his mother, Queen Elizabeth II and father, Prince Phillip.

Edward has a place to stay inside Buckingham Palace

In his early childhood he was educated at home, inside the walls of the palace.

Prince Edward's home, Bagshot Park

WATCH: Prince Edward films inside Bagshot Park

Edward and Sophie's extensive property worth an estimated £30million is set within 51 acres of picturesque land with a private lake and stables.

It is reported to have a whopping 120 rooms, including a beautiful conservatory. It was demolished and rebuilt in 1879, and now it is actually one of the most impressive royal homes.

One of the rooms took two whole years (that's over 17,000 hours) to decorate, and that's the Billiards room with Indian-style wooden panels. The intricate wood carvings have been seen on video calls over the years, making a statement behind Sophie and Edward.

The book, I Never Knew That About Royal Britain by Christopher Winn explains the painstaking nature of the major project which pre-dates the Edinburgh family. It reads: "The room, which includes some beautiful carvings, was constructed in India and then Installed at Bagshot over two years by two Indian craftsmen who slept in a tent in the grounds.

© Getty Images Bagshot Park from above

The family has lived in this residence for over 20 years, after moving in following their royal wedding in 1999. They lease the residence from the Crown Estate and the Telegraph has reported that the couple has now extended the lease for another 150 years.

Sophie previously invited BBC's Naga Munchetty inside Bagshot Park to film

Winter getaway

This half term the couple have taken some time away from their property, hitting the slopes in St Moritz in Switzerland. The royals are reportedly annual visitors to the glitzy resort, and this time they were joined by their teenage son, James, Earl of Wessex. Lady Louise Windsor was not seen there, likely to be studying at St Andrew's University where the 21-year-old is reading English.

Sophie and Edward were there with friends enjoying the winter sunshine as they cruised down the mountain. Sophie looked chic in a black jacket while her husband sported a red quilted coat for the activity.