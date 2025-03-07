Duchess Sophie's £24,000 tribute to Queen Elizabeth revealed

The Duchess of Edinburgh shared a close bond with her mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, and was often touted as a favourite of the late monarch.

Always one to imbue deep meaning into her outfit choices, Duchess Sophie has a stunning collection of jewellery and brooches, with one piece in particular serving as a sweet connection to the late Queen.

She has worn her diamond-encrusted strawberry brooch on only three occasions, making it all the more significant when she chose to adorn her outfit with the piece.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Duchess Sophie Shares Sweet Moment With Little Girl During Royal Outing

The brooch features three diamond strawberries with leaves made of silver; it is an eye-catching decoration that symbolises love, prosperity and perfection, according to Maxwell Stone, the Creative Director of Steven Stone Jewellers.

The 60-year-old first wore the beautiful piece in 2001 during an appearance at Sadler's Wells Theatre; she then brought it out at the Royal Ascot in 2014 with Queen Elizabeth in attendance.

Sophie's connection with the Queen was evident when she wore the brooch at the monarch's funeral in 2022 as a final farewell to the ruler.

© Getty Images Sophie's strawberry brooch symbolises love, prosperity and perfection

"The exquisite brooch not only reflects Sophie's deep connection with her late mother-in-law but also serves as a touching tribute to their unique bond – perhaps even acknowledging Queen Elizabeth II's fondness for strawberries, which she often enjoyed during her stays at Balmoral," said Maxwell.

"Based on its intricate design, I'd estimate the brooch's value at approximately £24,000."

Speaking to HELLO! about their close connection, Editor-in-Chief of Majesty magazine, Ingrid Seward, shared further insight into how Sophie became a favourite of the Queen.

© WireImage She wore the brooch to the Queen's funeral in honour of their deep connection

"Sophie never pushes herself forward or wants to make things about her," said Ingrid. "This was one of the reasons the late Queen was so fond of her and probably one of the reasons her and [Prince] Edward's partnership is such a success."

She added: "I have never heard Sophie and Edward talk about each other in the way they did recently and it was really nice to hear. They seem very genuine. Family life is important to them, too, and I think they have always made sure one of them is home for the children."

"He seems really proud of her and the way she has embraced what being part of the royal family is all about, which is about pulling together."

© Getty The Duchess was a favourite of the late monarch

The author was speaking of Prince Edward's rare comments about his wife and how much she means to him in an interview with Alan Titchmarsh.

"She's been an absolutely brilliant rock, and I'm incredibly lucky that I found Sophie and that she found me. Hopefully, we've been a really brilliant partnership," he shared.

© Getty Images The couple have been married for 25 years

For her part, Sophie couldn't be happier with her husband of 25 years. "He has been my guide and shown me the way over the years," she said. I am so proud of the man he is. He is the best of fathers, the most loving of husbands and still is my best friend."

The couple share two children: Lady Louise Windsor, 21, and James, Earl of Wessex, 17.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB